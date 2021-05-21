Malaria Can Be Defeated

The development of effective malaria vaccines has been hampered by substantial geographic variability in immunity to the pathogen, Plasmodium falciparum. These differences likely result from the combined effects of genetics and environment. de Jong et al. experimentally infected both malaria-naïve Europeans and Africans known to have variable susceptibilities to malaria with P. falciparum. Using mass cytometry, RNA sequencing, and machine learning, the authors developed profiles for circulating immune cells both before and after inoculation. Before infection, an enhanced activation state of both innate and adaptive immune cells correlated with protection. After infection, African patients with controlled parasitemia responded more rapidly, with enhanced levels of distinct subsets of immune cells, including CD4+ T cells, innate-like T cells, and plasmacytoid dendritic cells.