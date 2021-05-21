Malaria Can Be Defeated

The scientific community’s response to COVID-19 has been nothing short of Herculean. against the novel virus in less than a year — — and we have mRNA-based technology to thank for it. The discovery that, instead of injecting semi-dead viruses into ourselves, we can trick our bodies into generating an immune response by instigating it to produce protein fragments has been a revolution to the field of immunology. As vaccination rates for the current pandemic continue to climb, the medical community is looking ahead to turn this powerful genomic weapon against myriad other deadly diseases. And .