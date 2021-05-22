newsbreak-logo
MLB

Trevor Bauer keeps the Giants down and riles up the crowd in Dodgers win

By Jorge Castillo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Bauer swaggered off the mound to boos in the Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night and he didn’t ignore them. He cupped his ear to the Oracle Park crowd, urging the fans to raise the volume. He lifted his arms. He absorbed the disgust. He was in hostile territory, 61/3 innings into his first taste of the oldest baseball rivalry in the West, and he ended a 126-pitch appearance by completing his heel turn in a way that would’ve made Tommy Lasorda crack a smile from ear to ear.

