newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

More Normalcy Brings Needed Mood Booster To Mental Health

By Syndicated Local – CBS Sacramento
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Small venues are welcoming back crowds and from a mental health aspect, it couldn’t come sooner. As life inches towards normalcy, many are taking a collective sigh of relief, but it can also bring some mixed emotions. From laughing and dancing over vino in Clarksburg to belly-aching...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Booster#Midtown Sacramento#Human Race#Stress#Family Fun#Wonderful People#Heringer Estates Winery#Normalcy#Friday Feeling#Family Time#Kindness#Encouragement#Gratitude#Environment#Laughing#Reactions#Pandemic Pressures#Wine Lovers#Clarksburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Sumner County, TNgallatinnews.com

Officials bring attention to children’s mental health

The mental health and well-being of children, especially in light of the pandemic, is an issue that needs continued attention, according to local officials. Last week, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown issued separate proclamations recognizing May 6 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. The goal...
KidsKearney Hub

Kids need early mental health help

As this week is National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, the Division of Behavioral Health in Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services is shining a spotlight on the importance of children’s mental health. The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of our lives for well more than a year now,...
Mental HealthRideApart

Psychs On Bikes Brings Mental Health Support To Australians

Our amazing passion of motorcycling isn’t only fun, it also has the potential to touch thousands of lives all across the world. With many advocacies built on the two-wheeled life, it’s no surprise that motorcycles affect so much more than those who ride them. The increase in mental health awareness...
YogaPosted by
Macon, Georgia

Macon Mental Health Matters brings services, support into neighborhood

For Nancy Jo Cleveland and Andrea Cooke, it’s more than just spreading awareness. When it comes to mental health wellness, it’s about taking action and getting results. The two women are leaders in Mayor Lester Miller’s Macon Mental Health Matters initiative. Mayor Miller announced the initiative in February 2021 as a way to support the well-being of people in our community by bringing support and services into the neighborhoods, rather than expecting people to seek them out.
Mental HealthLancaster Online

Reopening during COVID brings relief to some and anxiety to others; mental health professionals offer coping strategies

On the last day of May — Mental Health Awareness month — Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic mitigation orders related to gatherings, restaurants and other businesses are set to be lifted. On Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, allowing them to go maskless outdoors, even in crowds, and in most indoor settings. For many, it’s a welcome sign of better days ahead. For some, it’s a trigger for a dreadful wave of anxiety. For many others, it’s a little bit of both of those feelings. For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to work or attend school remotely — and while the situation has come with its own set of challenges, it’s been a relief for people who deal with social anxiety. It’s also important to acknowledge that many essential front-line workers haven’t been able to work remotely and have had to deal with feelings of anxiety throughout the pandemic with little respite.
Texas StatePort Arthur News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time is now for Texas to fund more mental health support

May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7,...
Freeborn County, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Guest Column: Raising awareness of mental health needs

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a time to increase awareness and acceptance of those living with mental health challenges, while reducing the stigma that so many face. Mental health conditions are extremely common and impact millions of people in the United States. According to statistics provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 20%, or one in five adults, experienced a mental health concern in 2019, and 16.5% of U.S. youth aged 6-17 experienced a mental health disorder in 2016. This represents 7.7 million people. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern and impact approximately 40 million adults. Eighteen percent (42 million) Americans live their lives with anxiety disorders, and 6.9% (16 million) Americans have major depressive disorders.
Mental Healththeaggie.org

Social media’s mental health advocacy needs to change

One-size-fits-all solutions to mental health conditions need to stop. Whenever I choose to forgo my responsibilities and open Instagram I am greeted by one of three things: an exciting, yet impossible makeup tutorial, a picture of an old friend from middle school or posts regarding any of a few mental health conditions.
Mental Healthwglt.org

New Resource Helps Farmers Navigate Mental Health Needs

A lot of people work tough jobs where they don’t have much control. But instead of merely being annoyed by a Lumberghian boss, imagine your livelihood was at the mercy of the weather and global trade wars. That’s farming. And it’s stressful. A new online resource, FarmStress.org, aims to help...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota needs a more diverse and effective mental health workforce

Currently, providers do not reflect the changing demographics of our state. We have an opportunity to address this shortage in a way that benefits all Minnesotans. As we enter month 15 since the first reported COVID-19 case in Minnesota, many of us have hit the pandemic wall. Additionally, repeated cases of police killings and general violence inflicted upon BIPOC people are compounding strain in our community. Being in a near constant state of anxiety, or experiencing trauma, isolation, or grief for such an extended period of time takes a toll. If you’re feeling exhausted by all this, you’re not alone. Recent studies indicate that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, up from about 10 percent in the previous year. These rates are more pronounced among communities of color and those on the front lines responding to the pandemic.
Mental HealthDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Mental health needs wide approach

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. With 1 in 5 Americans experiencing a mental health condition even before the COVID pandemic, isolation and losses have only increased life’s stress. User-friendly accurate information on mental illness and helpful resources can be found at www.naminys.org. The Delaware and Otsego affiliate of...