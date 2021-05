KENNESAW -- With Mount Paran Christian's success in the early rounds of the state playoffs it had been nearly a month since Tate McKee had started a game. McKee was sharp from the game's first batter and pitched six strong innings to help lead the Eagles to a 5-4 victory over Tattnall Square on Wednesday, and the program's first Class A Private state semifinal appearance since the 2014 season. It also kept the two-time defending state champion Trojans from making their sixth straight trip to the final four.