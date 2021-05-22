newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple didn’t fit an AirTag inside Siri Remote because it’s too chunky to lose

By Nadeem Sarwar
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the debut of Apple TV 4K a few weeks ago, a new and improved Siri Remote was also introduced. Compared to its predecessor which had a touchpad, this one has a clickable D-Pad while retaining a circular touch-sensitive area in the middle for gestures. It has a cool jogwheel function that is a sweet callback to iPod’s scrollwheel, while the Siri button now sits on the side – easier to find and less prone to accidental press. But one area where it missed the mark is the lack of a tracking feature.

pocketnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Maps#Apologies#Simple Things#Hand Gestures#The Siri Remote#Uwb#Mobilesyrup#U1#Iphone#Usb C#Hdmi#Sd#Feature#Weird Product Decisions#Check#Airtag Like Technology#Product Suspension#Early Adopters#Technical Limitations#Excuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iPod
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
NFLPosted by
CNN

Apple's AirTag was worth the wait — here's why

Apple made the AirTag — the tech giant's long-rumored item tracker — official on Tuesday, April 20. Up for preorder Friday, April 23, the device is a relatively affordable $29 for a single AirTag or $99 for a pack of four.
ElectronicsEsquire

Amazon Just Secretly Took Over $50 Off The Noise-Cancelling AirPods Pro

Whether you're burning the midnight oil at home or squeezing in a sweat sesh in between Zoom calls, one thing's for sure: a quality pair of headphones can be the saving grace of your home life—especially if you're living with roommates. Chances are that after using the same pair for so long, they're getting a bit grimy. Maybe only one ear works at this point, or you simply want to upgrade because you just feel like it.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Google just confirmed new Pixel Buds with an intriguing new name

Google has pre-emptively confirmed a new Pixel Buds A-Series model ahead of this month’s Google I/O announcements. In a now-deleted tweet from the @Android account, the company says the new A-Series model will benefit from one-tap Bluetooth pairing, thanks to the updated Fast Pair experience on Android. There was also an image of the Pixel Buds A-Series, poking out from the charging case, which appears to show a design matching 2020’s Pixel Buds 2.
Technologylifewire.com

Why the Next iPad Mini Could Be Your Perfect Pocket Computer

It looks like the next iPad mini will be a smaller version of the iPad Air, which itself looks just like the amazing iPad Pro. And that’s fantastic news. Apple has a weird relationship with the iPad mini. Updates are rare, and really, it’s hardly changed since the original in 2012. And yet users love it. I bought that 2012 original after seeing a colleague using one at CES.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Testing Out a 3D-Printed AirTag-Compatible Apple TV Remote Case

Earlier this week, we shared a 3D-printed Apple TV Remote case that's designed to house an AirTag, adding much-needed Find My functionality to the Siri Remote. We thought we'd check out one of the remote cases in person, and have had one printed up. The Etsy seller who designed the...
NFLPhone Arena

Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. Apple's tiny little AirTags have a noble mission: to help you "lose your knack for losing things," as Apple would tell you. They are designed to help you find your keys, backpack, bicycle, and basically anything you attach them to.
NFLPhone Arena

Apple AirTags review: the good, the bad, and the tiny

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After about a couple of years of rumors, the Apple AirTags are finally here — a tracking device out to compete with Tile. And when I say “compete”, I mean kind of obliterate since...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

How to change Apple AirTag battery

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apple's AirTags are jokingly referred to the only Apple product where you can replace the battery yourself. And yeah, considering you will need to do so annually, it's good that there are no shenanigans here.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple AirTag hack shown off on video

On Monday we heard that security researcher and YouTuber stacksmashing had managed to hack the new Apple AirTag tracking device. Now we have a video from stacksmashing which shows us how he managed to hack Apple’s AirTag, lets find out how it was done. As we can see from the...
ElectronicsWired

Apple’s AirTags Are a Gift to Stalkers

When Apple first unveiled the iPod, Steve Jobs promised to put a “thousand songs in your pocket.” Twenty years later, when Apple unveiled its newest device, AirTags, it promised to put a global tracking network in your pocket, purse, or any place else the tiny device can be hidden. AirTags are a Bluetooth-enabled homing beacon about the size of a quarter. They are marketed as a great way to track lost luggage or keys, but they may become the latest way for abusers to stalk survivors of intimate partner violence.
Electronicsimore.com

With 75% of people buying an AirTag Apple looks like it's onto a winner

I don't know if it was the almost two-year rumor cycle or the fact that I never leave the house, but the idea of an AirTag was low on the list of things that excited me when it arrived on my doorstep last week. Right now it's attached to my car key and sure, it's probably going to save my bacon one day. But it isn't what I'd call my favorite Apple item. Not by a long shot. But that won't matter when Apple sells a bajillion of these things.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Dear Apple: I tried loving AirTags, but I don’t…

I’m a forgetful person. I actually got into this tech business because a former boss of mine once asked me to tackle something, and threw a stack of post-its at me because he knew I couldn’t be trusted to remember. That was the moment I bought my first Pocket PC, just to be able to calendarize everything down, and the rest is history. Yes, that’s why our site is named Pocketnow.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

How waterproof is the Apple AirTag (Video)

The new Apple AirTag is designed to be water resistant, the device comes with an IP67 rating, this means that it can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The video below from Zollotech test out the waterproofing on the new AirTag, lets...
NFLMacworld

AirTag review: Classic Apple, holes and all

The AirTag is an excellent entry to the Bluetooth tracker market, with simple set-up, easy tracking, and good privacy—but it could be even better. Apple’s new AirTag trackers are even smaller in person than they appear in pictures. Roughly the size of a half dollar coin or a button on an overcoat, the convex design makes it feel smaller than either of those things. And compared to the square Tile tracker, it’s downright puny.
Electronicsimore.com

Poll: Are you planning to buy Apple's AirTag?

Apple's AirTag tracker has been on sale for a week and seems popular. Apple's AirTag item tracker has been on sale for a week or so now and it's proven popular among those who have already picked one – or a few – up. Tracking keys, luggage, and more using a little white puck is something people seem more than happy to pay $29 for, but are you?
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

The 9 Best Apple AirTag Accessories

AirTag is a small product that you'll never misplace. The latest gadget from Apple should be nearly impossible to lose, because it, itself, is a tracking beacon meant to keep sight of an important item. AirTag uses the Find My network built into iOS and can be located far and near. In fact, it can point you in the correct direction as close as a few inches when using a recent iPhone that has a U1 chip. The biggest downside is that AirTag has no easy way to clip it onto a bag or key chain out of the box. That's where all these AirTag accessories come in. Out of the gate, these are the best ways to keep your keys, bags and even sunglasses from going missing.
NFLnotebookcheck.net

Security researcher successfully hacks and jailbreaks an Apple AirTag

Apple’s new AirTags are an easily accessible tool for keeping track of things that have a nasty habit of getting lost, but the devices have already been criticized for potential privacy concerns. Those criticisms may grow stronger thanks to a German hacker who recently hacked into an AirTag, dumped the device’s firmware, and successfully jailbroke the device.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

More security flaws found in Apple AirTags

All it takes is a little knowledge, and a little creativity, to apparently turn the new Apple AirTags into a spy gadget straight out of a James Bond movie. Motherboard has reported how several hackers, some acting out of sheer curiosity, managed to crack open Apple’s new device and completely change its purpose.
Electronicsreviewed.com

Apple's AirTag is an excellent tracker but raises a few concerns

It's happened to all of us: you're about to venture out and start your day, but just as you turn the key to lock your door, you realize you don't have your wallet. It's an easy thing to forget, but there are plenty of ways to ensure you don't leave anything behind before your next trip out the door. That may come in the form of better organization, dedicated storage, or an electronic tracker, if you’re feeling fancy.