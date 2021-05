Although vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, it’s no secret that some individuals are not onboard with receiving a shot. Decisions to opt out, however, don’t just affect the individuals refusing vaccines. They put others at risk, too; recently, an unvaccinated worker at a nursing facility for elderly and disabled individuals infected 46 people despite high vaccination rates within the facility, resulting in the death of three residents. Still, it’s not so easy for experts to decide who should be required to get the vaccine.