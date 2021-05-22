newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

By Stacker
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California. As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of May 21 had reached 589,222 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccination Rates#Population Health#Health Department#Johns Hopkins University#Counties#Nationwide#Deaths#United States#Averages#More Americans#Policies#Case Counts#Behaviors#Hopkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

DOH: COVID-19 variants dominant in Hawaii

A new report from state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division shows that the number COVID-19 cases caused by “variants of concern” now make up a greater percentage of cases in the state, and that percentage continues to grow, the DOH said today. “Variants of concern now make up more...
PharmaceuticalsCBS News

Half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, CDC says

Half of adult Americans have received all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to figures published Tuesday by the CDC. The figures mark what Biden administration officials are touting as a key sign of progress in the country's immunization campaign. "This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts....
Dallas County, TXdmagazine.com

Decreasing COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Slow Dallas County’s March toward Mass Immunity

As vaccinations slow, public health officials are delaying the expected date for when at least 80 percent of Dallas County will have COVID-19 immunity. The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation defines “herd immunity” as when 80 percent of the local population will be vaccinated against, or have antibodies for, COVID-19. PCCI has been a leader in mapping vulnerability for various ZIP codes and other specific populations throughout the pandemic. It originally expected Dallas to reach herd immunity in early June. That date has now been pushed to late July.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

An Epidemiologist Confirms That the CDC Director Misrepresented Her Study of Outdoor COVID-19 Transmission

After Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was criticized for grossly exaggerating the risk of outdoor COVID-19 transmission, she said she was relying on a study published in "one of our top infectious disease journals." But as I noted a couple of weeks ago, Walensky misrepresented that study, which was published by The Journal of Infectious Diseases in February, in several significant ways. Today New York Times columnist David Leonhardt, who first called attention to Walensky's hyperbole, reports that a co-author of the study agrees the CDC director's gloss was misleading.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC allocates 339,000 vaccine doses as 1,127 additional cases reported

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced first-dose vaccine allocations for next week, excluding Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot formula for the third consecutive week. Just under 300,000 doses will be available to vaccine providers in the 66 counties managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and 42,300 doses are on offer for the Philadelphia Department of Public ...
Washington Statemasonwebtv.com

Public Health Funding Will Improve Service, Outcomes in State

Public health support and outcomes are set to improve for all people across Washington state now that Governor Jay Inslee has signed the budget recently passed by the Washington State Legislature. The budget for the current biennium, and future budgets, will allow the Department of Health (DOH), along with its partners in local jurisdictions and tribes, to improve public health across the state.
Public HealthPLANetizen

Vaccination Disparities Between Urban and Rural America

First, an update on the downward trajectory of the pandemic as of May 24. Case incidence (daily new cases per 100,000 people) has dropped to 8 per 100k. All but the 14 orange-colored ('high risk') states on Covid Act Now's map are below ten per 100k, meaning they are considered 'medium risk.' Daily new cases in the United States on May 23 averaged just over 25,000, down 38% in the last two weeks, the lowest since June 19, according to The New York Times coronavirus database. The national test positivity rate is a relatively low 3%, according to The Washington Post's coronavirus database.
Public Healthgriceconnect.com

CDC Says 9 States have 70% of Adults Partially Vaccinated, GA is 49.5%

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data that shows 9 states have 70% or more of their adult (18+) population at least partially vaccinated. These states include: Hawaii, New Mexico, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Georgia’s percentage of adults partially vaccinated is 49.5%. All individuals 12+ are eligible for the free COVID vaccines. Follow CDC guidelines and stay safe!
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
HealthDay

'Breakthrough' COVID Infections After Vaccination Are Rare: CDC

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Comedian and commentator Bill Maher recently made news of his own when he contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. But such breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated are rare, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Case Investigations Team.
Public HealthKCEN TV NBC 6

CDC: COVID cases in fully vaccinated remains rare

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
Crook County, ORPosted by
Central Oregonian

State health leaders adjust to CDC mask mandate change

Oregon Health Authority requiring public places to check vaccination status before allowing people to shed masksAn unanticipated, dramatic change in CDC mask guidance has not ushered in a new mask era in Oregon nor locally – at least not yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals can go into most indoor and outdoor locations without a mask. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The guidance was quickly embraced by Gov. Kate...
Washington StateKOMO News

COVID vaccination rate in Washington state exceeds that of many other states

SEATTLE — One year after coronavirus upended the globe, it may still be challenging for people to look back at the onset of the pandemic and reflect on how far the U.S. has come in battling COVID-19. "If I think about where we were last May or the last Memorial Day weekend, we were in such a different place from where we are now," said Chloe Bryson-Cahn, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington who was pleasantly surprised that the federal government's roll out of a vaccine has surpassed other nations. "It's really amazing."
Public HealthMcKnight's

COVID vaccines for LTC employees: To mandate or not?

After a year that has required long term care facilities to manage various, often competing, considerations while making a series of difficult decisions, they now are grappling with the question of whether they can require employees to get vaccinated. Understandably, in the wake of the pandemic’s devastating effects on both...
Public Healthkvrr.com

COVID-19 vaccination rates plateau in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The month of May continues to be a slow one for increasing the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. The North Dakota Department of Health update released over the weekend shows that 48.5% of residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine, which is roughly the same percentage from a week ago.
Public HealthPosted by
PublishedReporter

“America’s Frontline Doctors” Suing U.S. Government to Stop Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine to Children

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America’s Frontline Doctors, a conservative political group that has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, recently filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 16, with their stated goal being the permanent blockage of vaccine distribution to minors should the case actually make it to trial.
Bloomington, INIndiana Daily Student

IU will accept vaccinations authorized by FDA, WHO for COVID-19 vaccination requirement

For the required COVID-19 vaccine, IU will accept vaccinations authorized for emergency use by the United States Food and Drug Administration for those vaccinated in the U.S. and those under the emergency use listing by the World Health Organization for international students, Dr. Lana Dbeibo, director of vaccine initiatives for IU's Medical Response Team, said in an “Ask Aaron” webinar Monday.
California Statehealthleadersmedia.com

California HHS Rebuffs CDC, Extends Mask Guidance Through Mid-June

The announcement came just days after the CDC loosened restrictions on mask usage for fully vaccinated people. — State health officials announced this week that they will extend a mask mandate through June 15, despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that lifted many of the restrictions for fully vaccinated people.