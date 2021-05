What Black Lives Matter is and what Black Lives Matter isn’t has been feverishly debated since its inception in 2013. What began as a hashtag on social media posts and anti-racism quotes has snowballed into a global rallying cry in the battle to combat systemic and institutional racism, which became impossible to ignore after yet another series of high-profile police brutality incidents. BLM is now proudly proclaimed and derided. Scrawled on posters. Graffitied—and subsequently defaced—on concrete. It has divided loved ones and united loved ones. Still, people are searching for the answer. Ask Google, “What is the BLM meaning?” and you’ll get 37 million results to sift through.