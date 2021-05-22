Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until this evening. * At 8:01 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:01 AM CDT Saturday was 21.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 01/17/2004.