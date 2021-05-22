newsbreak-logo
Dare County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 10 am. However, strong rip currents are expected throughout the entire day.

alerts.weather.gov
Waves, NC
Dare County, NC
#Hatteras Island#Outer Banks#The Beaches#Cape Hatteras#North Shore#North Face#Beach Hazards Statement#Dangerous Rip Currents#Strong Rip Currents#Dangerous Shore Break#Target Area#Severity#Moderate Certainty
