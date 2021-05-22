Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Accomack A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN SOMERSET SOUTHEASTERN WICOMICO...WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parsonsburg to near Lawsonia. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pocomoke City, Princess Anne, Berlin, Snow Hill, Westover, Parsonsburg, Marion Station, Newark, Lawsonia, Cape Isle Of Wight, Ocean Pines, West Pocomoke, Pittsville, Willards, Saxis, Hallwood, Ocean City Municipality, Cokesbury, Wallops Island and Sanford. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.