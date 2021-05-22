Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emmons; Kidder; Logan; McIntosh SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIDDER...WESTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH AND NORTHEASTERN EMMONS COUNTIES UNTIL 345 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Wishek, or 14 miles south of Napoleon, moving northeast at 55 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Napoleon, Burnstad, Kintyre and Beaver Lake State Park. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov