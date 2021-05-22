newsbreak-logo
Currituck County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

North Carolina State
Waves, NC
Maryland State
Currituck County, NC
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Chowan, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck A SHOWER WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS...CENTRAL CURRITUCK AND NORTH CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 839 PM EDT, a shower with heavy rain was located over Belvidere, or near Ryland, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible with this shower. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Tyner, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Shiloh, Belvidere, Indiantown, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Pasquotank, Parkville, Jacocks and Beach Springs. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this shower. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Currituck, Gates by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Gates The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Northeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina The southern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The southeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corapeake, or 9 miles northeast of Sunbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Northwest around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Horseshoe, Pierceville, Tar Corner, Sharon, Lilly, Hickory and Chesapeake Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bertie County, NCweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast North Carolina. * TIMING...Through 7 PM this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up of 30 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to near 80. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.