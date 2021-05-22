Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Gates The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Northeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina The southern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The southeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corapeake, or 9 miles northeast of Sunbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Northwest around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Horseshoe, Pierceville, Tar Corner, Sharon, Lilly, Hickory and Chesapeake Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH