Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Jackson County, Coastal Matagorda County, Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov