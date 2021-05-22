newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Jackson by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Jackson County, Coastal Matagorda County, Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Brazoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jackson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Brazoria County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, Sweeny, Markham, Van Vleck, Blessing, Wadsworth, Midfield and Danevang. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas West Mustang Creek near Ganado affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Romayor, Goodrich, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Minor flooding is forecast. For the West Mustang Creek...including Ganado...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the West Mustang Creek near Ganado. * From late tonight to late Monday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.3 feet on 02/13/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed West Mustang Creek Ganado 20.0 17.9 Sun 7 pm CDT 19.9 15.1 10.1
Jackson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Jackson County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in south central Texas West Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, La Ward, Lolita, Lake Texana Dam and Vanderbilt. This includes the following streams and drainages Willow Dam Slough, Navidad River, Venado Creek, Johnsons Timber Slough, Lavaca River, Cox Creek, Cashs Creek, Colorado River, West Carancahua Creek, Buttermilk Slough, Garcitas Creek, Tres Palacios River, East Branch Mad Island Slough, Pelican Slough, Reed Creek, East Matagorda Bay, Keller Creek, Fivemile Branch, East Carancahua Creek, Turtle Creek and Little Robbins Slough. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kemah, TX

Weather Monitoring 05.17.21 9:30 AM

The City of Kemah Emergency Management continues to monitor the possible weather developments making their way towards our region. As we continue to track these developments, now is a good time to review your significant weather event preparedness plans. In addition to our Emergency Preparedness document for a quick overview...
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until this evening. * At 8:01 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:01 AM CDT Saturday was 21.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 01/17/2004.
Austin County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas including the following counties...in south central Texas Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas Austin...Brazoria Islands...Brazos...Burleson...Coastal Brazoria...Coastal Matagorda...Colorado...Fort Bend...Grimes Houston...Inland Brazoria...Inland Harris...Inland Matagorda... Madison...Matagorda Islands...Montgomery Northern Liberty... Polk...San Jacinto...Trinity...Walker Waller...Washington and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Another round of rain and embedded thunderstorms will be moving into the region from the west late this afternoon through the overnight hours. Rainfall totals of 4 to 10 inches have already fallen across parts of the region in the past 48 hours. The ground is saturated. Additional rainfall, especially heavy rain in a short time period, will quickly runoff and cause flooding. Some rivers, streams and creeks are near or above flood stage. Expect additional rises with any moderate to heavy rainfall. Precipitation should taper off late tonight and Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
Austin County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Inland Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wharton to 9 miles north of Edna. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include El Campo, Wharton, Sealy, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Cordele, Egypt, Sheridan, Altair, Nada, Morales, Garwood and Rock Island.