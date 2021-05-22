Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas West Mustang Creek near Ganado affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Romayor, Goodrich, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Minor flooding is forecast. For the West Mustang Creek...including Ganado...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the West Mustang Creek near Ganado. * From late tonight to late Monday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.3 feet on 02/13/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed West Mustang Creek Ganado 20.0 17.9 Sun 7 pm CDT 19.9 15.1 10.1