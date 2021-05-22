newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Oh, No: Turkey's Air Force Was Sabotaged -- By It's Own Government

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 4 days ago

Michael Peck

Turkish Air Force, Eurasia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGrug_0a7pkfHf00

A nation that throws its fighter pilots in jail is not just wasting money, but also an extremely valuable resource. Yet in the name of politics, Turkey's government has purged its air force so badly that it can barely fly its F-16 fighters.

Oh, No: Turkey's Air Force Was Sabotaged -- By It's Own Government

Here's What You Need to Remember: The Turkish government has been looking overseas to make up the shortfall. However, Washington has rebuffed a request to send over U.S. flight instructors, though Turkish pilots are receiving basic flight training in the United States.

Fighter pilots aren't cheap. The U.S. Air Force estimates that training a new pilot to fly a plane like the F-35 costs $11 million. And that doesn't count the priceless experience of a veteran pilot who has been flying for years. That's why the U.S. Air Force is willing to offer half-million-dollar bonuses to retain experienced fighter pilots.

So a nation that throws its fighter pilots in jail is not just wasting money, but also an extremely valuable resource. Yet in the name of politics, Turkey's government has purged its air force so badly that it can barely fly its F-16 fighters.

The trouble began on July 15, 2016, when members of Turkey’s military “allegedly” launched a coup to topple the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The word allegedly is used for a reason. Despite being pros at overthrowing civilian governments (with four successful coups between 1960 and 1997), the 2016 effort was laughable. Soldiers attempted to isolate Istanbul by erecting roadblocks on the Bosporus Bridge—but only blocked the lanes in one direction. Youtube video showed soldiers with Leopard tanks surrendering to police and civilians. As Erdogan was flying back to Istanbul from vacation, two Turkish Air Force F-16s had his aircraft in their sights—but failed to shoot it down.

More from The National Interest How Turkey Brought Down its Own Air Force How Turkey Destroyed Its Own Air Force
Lessons: How Turkey Nearly Destroyed Its Own Air Force

And the vaunted Turkish military was supposed to be NATO's Cold War southern bulwark against the Soviets? If so, it's a wonder that the Kremlin never seized the Bosporus.

All of which had skeptics wondering whether the coup was actually a false-flag operation by the Turkish government, aimed at providing (or provoking) an excuse to quash secular Turkish generals and covert followers of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen. Either way, the coup fizzled in less than an hour, and then Erdogan's government took its revenge.

Numerous senior and field-grade officers were purged. More than 300 F-16 pilots were dismissed. This defanged the Turkish military as a political threat, and strengthened the increasingly authoritarian rule of Erdogan and his neo-Ottoman Justice and Development Party, which has imprisoned many journalists. But it left a gaping question: who would be left to fly Turkey's jet fighters?

With war raging in Syria, and Turkish forces grabbing parts of northern Syria, Turkey's military is keeping busy (including an F-16 that shot down a Russian plane over Syria—the Turkish pilot who did it was one of those purged). It hardly seems a propitious time to decimate your pilot cadre.

The Turkish government has been looking overseas to make up the shortfall. However, Washington has rebuffed a request to send over U.S. flight instructors, though Turkish pilots are receiving basic flight training in the United States. Turkey has also sought assistance from Pakistan—which also flies F-16s—though training Turkish pilots could violate U.S. arms export rules. In a sign of desperation, "the Turkish government has issued a decree that threatens 330 former pilots with the revocation of their civil pilot license, unless they return to Air Force duty for four years," notes an Atlantic Council report .

"It is unclear how the decision to compel a return to service will impact unit morale," the report added.

Now, enter Russia—a traditional enemy of Turkey for centuries, and one of whose jets were shot down by the Turks over Syria. Yet Turkey is seeking to buy Russia's S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missiles , which only ratchets up tensions between Washington and Ankara over Syria and other issues.

Turkey has also signed an agreement with Franco-Italian missile maker Eurosam to develop a long-range anti-aircraft missile. And why is Turkey suddenly so interested in surface-to-air missiles? "In aftermath of 15 July, with the operations against the Turkish Armed Forces, there was a reduction in the number of F-16 pilots, creating a need to develop our air defense," said Turkish analyst Verda Ozer. "This is the reason for the S-400 purchase."

But even the S-400 wouldn't totally solve Turkey's air defense travails. "Since the Russian S-400 system cannot be integrated into NATO infrastructure, it cannot be used to protect against missile defense," Ozer notes. Hence, Turkey needs two systems: the S-400 to shoot down hostile aircraft, and a Eurosam weapon to intercept ballistic missiles.

Perhaps it would have been easier not to get rid of those F-16 pilots.

Michael Peck, a frequent contributor to TNI, is a defense and historical writer based in Oregon. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, WarIsBoring and many other fine publications. He can be found on Twitter and Facebook . This piece was originally featured in 2018 and is being republished due to reader interest.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Forces#Air Defense#U S Air#Military Aircraft#Pakistan#Russian Soldiers#Air Force Was Sabotaged#The U S Air Force#Islamist#The National Interest#Soviets#Kremlin#Atlantic Council#Turks#Franco Italian#Eurosam#The Turkish Armed Forces#Reuters#Air Force Duty#Turkey Destroyed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Turkey to deploy F-16 jets in Poland

Turkey will deploy its F-16 jets in Poland as part of NATO's Baltic Air-policing mission, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a state visit to Ankara by Poland's President Andrzej Duda. "Turkey, as part of NATO's Baltic Air-policing mission, will soon deploy its F-16 jets in Poland," he said,...
WorldMercury News

Canada court finds Iran liable for 2020 Ukraine plane downing

TORONTO – A court in the Canadian province of Ontario ruled on Thursday that Iran owes damages to families who sued after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020, soon after it took off from Tehran. Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice found that “on a...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training

MOSCOW — The Russian military said Tuesday it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria, a move that could strengthen Moscow’s military foothold in the Mediterranean. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that three Tu-22M3 bombers have arrived at the Hemeimeem air base, located in Syria’s coastal province...
Foreign PolicyBreaking Defense

Israelis Worry Beijing Will Increase Syrian Presence

TEL AVIV: There are signs that China may be moving to take advantage of the US withdrawal from Syria as part of a larger effort to expand its footprint in the Gulf and Middle East, Israeli sources fret. Beijing for some time has had a toe in Syria — politically...
MilitaryFort Wayne Journal Gazette

General: Middle East void could entice Russia, China

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – As the United States scales back its military presence across the Middle East to focus on great power competition with China and Russia, it risks giving those two countries a chance to fill the gap and expand their influence around the Gulf, the top U.S. commander for the region said Sunday.
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Merkel, Netanyahu speak about Mideast conflict

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the current escalation in the Mideast conflict and emphasized Germany’s solidarity with Israel and the country’s right to self-defense. She condemned the continued rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli and voiced her hope for a...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Turkish presidential contender forms new political party

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A politician who once ran as a presidential challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, formed a new political party on Monday, months after he broke away from Turkey’s main opposition party. Muharrem Ince, 56, formally applied to the Interior Ministry to establish the Memleket Partisi,...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey’s young generation suffering the most in pandemic

Today, Turkey is celebrating the 102nd Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, marking the beginning of the 1919 Independence War. Out of Turkey’s all other national days, perhaps, this is the most meaningful one as it symbolizes the will of an entire country for complete independence and sovereignty. The...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey neutralizes PKK's ringleader

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking PKK terrorist in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkey. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain terrorist was responsible for the Syria operations of the outlawed PKK. He identified him by his codename, Sofi Nurettin, and said he...
U.S. Politicswarontherocks.com

Leaving Afghanistan Will Make America Less Safe

America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan should be cause for rejoicing. But conditions in the country today, and the historical record of past U.S. withdrawals from similar conflicts, suggest that it will only create more problems. By leaving, Washington is vindicating an aphorism attributed to a captured Taliban fighter over a decade ago: “You have the watches. We have the time.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Will China Replace the U.S. in Afghanistan? | Opinion

After 9/11, with the U.S.-led assault against the Taliban, China's approach in Afghanistan has always been limited cooperation, pursuing a regional consensus to contain the crisis while exploring and acting upon its own security and strategic interests. Now that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is imminent, the question becomes whether...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Norway’s Ørland Air Force Base goes live with the new AW101-612

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 4 seconds. Ørland Air Force Base is the second search-and-rescue (SAR) base to go-live with the new AW101-612. The SAR Queen is taking over duties from the Sea King and this base marks a significant milestone as the first base to go-live separately from the 330 squadron’s home and support of the test and evaluation unit in Sola.
LawBirmingham Star

Turkey's Media Weighed Down by Lawsuits

In Turkey, the number of journalists facing lawsuits is in the thousands, with more than 40 members of the media currently in jail. In the past two weeks alone, authorities detained two journalists covering a court case; charged Deniz Yücel, who used to report for Germany's national daily Die Welt, with "publicly degrading" Turkey; and the Research and Monitoring Network reported that five arrest warrants had been issued for its director and investigative journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, who lives in exile in Sweden.