What are we all playing this weekend?

By Alice O'Connor
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHallo again! I've been away a bit lately, but here I am again. So tell me: what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on. I'm going to take a break from space and play more of the Valhalla DLC Wrath Of The Druids. It's actually pretty fun, even though it is basically just more Valhalla but in Ireland, because Valhalla is pretty fun. I have some Irish friends and they were pretty stoked at the idea when I told them about it; one of them is calling it Assassins Craic. Also I found an NPC that looks exactly like my friend Broni and it was very entertaining to me.

