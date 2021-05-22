Celebrate the return of our beloved pubs by making a night of it! 30 of the best pubs with rooms across the UK

Last spring, we were gearing up to announce the second Telegraph Pub of the Year, the Cartford Inn in Lancashire. In association with Sawday’s travel guides, we had put the call out for readers’ recommendations at the beginning of February; we keyed the big scorers and the most interesting personal testimonies into a spreadsheet, cast the runes, arrived at a shortlist and sent a crack squad of thirsty journalists out to visit all the pubs on it.