Celebrate the return of our beloved pubs by making a night of it! 30 of the best pubs with rooms across the UK
Emerging from lockdown a little bit bigger, this quirky inn has long been one of the best in the land. Outside, the wild west coast weaves up to St Ives. Inside, it’s earthy, warm and stylish, with excellent food and a huge selection of wines. Comfortable, cosy bedrooms have views over the Atlantic or the moors. From June, stay in the newly added ‘best room’ with its own terrace.inews.co.uk