The “Slow Hands” hitmaker has recently announced that he will be joining the famous Irish athleisure, Gym+coffee, as an investor and an advisor. Niall, who is originally from Ireland has expressed his excitement for his new role. He commented: “I’ve been a fan of Gym+Coffee for some time both as a brand and a business. I love the idea of the community they created around the brand and their goals to ‘Make Life Richer.’”