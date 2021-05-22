newsbreak-logo
How Many Times Has The UK Won Eurovision?

By Laura Sanders
ladbible.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eurovision 2021 finals are upon us and that's got us wondering - how many times has the UK won this song contest? And which songs took us there?. This year, Ireland won't be winning for an eighth time as they were booted out along with Australia during the first round of semi-finals on Tuesday (18th May). We've also being treated to a performance from Flo Rida, much to people's confusion.

