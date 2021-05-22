How Many Times Has The UK Won Eurovision?

Onstage at the O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall in Athens, something monstrous is stirring. It’s the final of the 51st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, and among the more usual Eurovision fare of overwrought balladry, twee folk-tinged ditties and cheesy Europop, Lordi stand out like a Lovecraftian beast emerging from an ornamental carp pond. Riffs crash out as pyro sends sparks into the air and the massive refrains of Hard Rock Hallelujah fill the air. The band look like latex nightmares in their full horror mask and costume glory. ​‘Wings on my back, I got horns on my head / My fangs are sharp and my eyes are red,’ growls front-thing Mr Lordi as great bat wings extend from his back. It’s a far cry from Ireland’s entry Brian Kennedy crooning, ​‘Every song is a cry for love,’ but it’s the Finnish fiends that end up winning the contest, fuelled largely by the popular vote from several hundred million viewers.