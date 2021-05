Juan Williams, the resident liberal member of the popular Fox News panel show “The Five” is leaving the program for which he has worked since 2011. “COVID taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in DC. I will be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue. You know it’s been going on seven years since I have been a daily host of this show,” Williams said on air Wednesday afternoon. “The show’s popularity has grown every single year so thank you. Thank you so much, to you, the viewers. Thank you.”