newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin News Today – How can bitcoin become money if it is too valuable to spend?

By Aneta Larkins
fintechzoom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin News Today – How can bitcoin become money if it is too valuable to spend?. After a volatile week, a bitcoin was still worth about $40,000 on Friday. That is still quite valuable, something bitcoin enthusiasts have been eager to point out. There is nothing in the code that...

fintechzoom.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mundell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#Money Markets#Bank Transactions#Banks#Bank Accounts#The Federal Reserve#Mit#Harvard#Berkeley#Theognis#Greek#Athenian#English#Crown#Monetary Policy Strategy#Bitcoin News Today#High Quality Money#Reserve Accounts#Swedish Hackers#Monetary Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Apple
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Economyforeignpolicyi.org

How much Eco-Friendly is Bitcoin Mining

Are you a BTC fanatic yourself, or do you prefer some other cryptocurrencies? Well, either way it may be you should consider going green! Did you know that there are more than 5,000 different kinds of cryptos estimated to be in circulation? This number comes as a surprise to a lot of people, and you may want to consider another substitute in the system. Keep on reading and find out all there is to know about eco-friendly Bitcoin mining!
Marketsbitcoinist.com

How Bitcoin Adoption Rate Is Beating The Internet

Former Google employee Michael Levin has provided data on Bitcoin (BTC) impressive adoption growth rate since its inception in 2009. When compared to the Internet, PayPal, technologies such as mobile phones and other virtual banking tools, Bitcoin’s adoption rate is much faster. Levin said:. Despite the fear mongering, Bitcoin, like...
MarketsCoinDesk

Economist and Diem Co-Creator Catalini on The Future of Money; Crypto in Space

As Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 continues with another day full of educational sessions, "First Mover" does its own deep dive into the future of money Wednesday, bringing the topic down to earth and discussing crypto's voyage to space. Joining our discussions today: Diem Co-Creator and Diem Foundation's chief economist Christian Catalini and CEO of SpaceChain Zee Zheng. Plus, markets analysis with Satstreet's Michael Nasser and highlights from yesterday's Consensus keynotes, including MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and the Federal Reserve's Dr. Lael Brainard.
Marketscryptonewsz.com

How To Grow Your Wealth With A Secure Bitcoin Wallet

Bitcoin may be one of the most volatile assets. Last week, Bitcoin fell to $29,000. Just less than two months ago, Bitcoin reached the all-time high of $64,895. The crypto market has rebounded after Elon Musk changed his tune on Bitcoin mining. In his tweets, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he spoke with Bitcoin miners in North America who would commit to promote energy usage transparency and accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide.
Currenciescoincentral.com

How Bitcoin ETFs will Impact the Cryptocurrency Market

There has been a significant push for the approval of Bitcoin Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the crypto community. This is because they would bring a range of benefits to investors. So far, no ETF has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). So what benefits will SEC-approved...
Public Healthbitcoinmagazine.com

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Well before COVID-19 first made landfall on American soil, the United States’ national debt stood at some $22 trillion, and the U.S. Federal Reserve had pivoted from an interest rate hiking cycle to an interest rate cutting cycle, despite a strong U.S. economy running close to full employment. The central bank’s unprecedented response in the wake of the Great Recession, which introduced unfathomable amounts of leverage into the financial system, led directly to a vicious cycle in which banking policy had to be left in a perpetually accommodative state in order to avoid widespread credit defaults and asset price crashes. As a result of this over-leveraged environment, the Fed had few traditional policy options at its disposal to tackle the economic ruin left behind by the pandemic. The preferred policy method of the U.S. central bank that subsequently materialized during the pandemic was to simply flood the financial system with money, and the debt-to-GDP ratio in the U.S. soon ballooned to a record 129% in 2020. Now, more than a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, it is hard to imagine a better macroeconomic environment for Bitcoin than the one in which we find ourselves currently living through. The policies enacted by the federal government in response to the virus’ negative economic impact have proven to be a boon to the price of bitcoin, and will continue to push the digital currency to unconscionable levels in the coming months and years. When one looks at the data, the supposition can be made that COVID-19 has proven to be the best thing to happen to Bitcoin.
MarketsFinancial Times

Money Clinic podcast: Should investors believe in bitcoin?

When 29-year-old Sam found out that his younger brother had made £30,000 trading bitcoin, he couldn’t believe what he was hearing. The self-employed musician decided to invest the last £2,000 of his savings into various cryptocurrencies, hoping he could double his money. However, wild swings in the valuations of cryptocurrencies are putting his strategy to the test.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

What Is the Bitcoin Mining Council – And What Should It Become?

Elon Musk and Michael Saylor's plan for a greener bitcoin is light on details so far. Here are some possible approaches, says our columnist. Late yesterday Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a bombshell. They announced the formation, apparently spearheaded by Saylor, of something called the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC). According to Saylor, the group’s goals are to “promote energy usage transparency & accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide.”
Marketsdecrypt.co

Can BlockFi Be Trusted with Your Bitcoin?

BlockFi promises eye-popping interest rates on crypto deposits, but deposits are not insured, and rates rely on the crypto market. A botched giveaway in which BlockFi accidentally handed out large amounts of free BTC has raised alarms for some customers. On May 17, some customers of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi noticed...
Marketskitco.com

This will open floodgates of institutional money into bitcoin

Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs and star of Shark Tank, discusses what's needed for institutional money to flood into bitcoin with Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for...
CurrenciesMoney Morning

How to Play Bitcoin Right Now

In an interview back in early January, my friend, Money Map Press colleague, and cryptocurrency expert David Zeiler predicted that Bitcoin would triple to $100,000 by the end of 2021. At the time, the crypto bellwether was trading at about $31,400. By mid-April – just ahead of the stock market...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

6 Reasons Ray Dalio is Buying Bitcoin And Why You Should Too

Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, has stated that he would rather hold Bitcoin than bonds in an inflationary environment. Dalio made these remarks during an interview at Consensus by CoinDesk Convention, where he also confirmed that he had some Bitcoin holdings but did not reveal the exact amount.
Marketscrypto-news-flash.com

Europe’s second largest bank: Bitcoin is too volatile for us

HSBC, the second-largest bank in Europe, has dismissed Bitcoin as an asset class, claiming it’s too volatile and lacks transparency. This anti-BTC stance comes amid some of the world’s largest banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan getting into Bitcoin funds. One of the world’s largest banks has dismissed Bitcoin as...
Businessinvestingcube.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Key BTC Levels to Watch This Week

The Bitcoin price sell-off accelerated during the weekend as concerns over regulation and high interest rates remained. The BTC dropped to a multi-week low of $30,289, bringing its total market capitalization to below $700 billion. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ripple, and Dogecoin also declined sharply. What happened: There are three...
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Elon Musk Just Declared Bitcoin “Dirty Money”

Elon Musk just redefined the term “dirty money”… and the investment world may never be the same. On May 12, the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) cofounder surprised lots of folks by tweeting:. Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Goldman sees inflation surge but not in Fed model

* U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield hits 2-week low, now ~1.60%. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GOLDMAN SEES INFLATION SURGE BUT NOT IN FED MODEL (1109. EDT/1509 GMT) Goldman...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Digital gold: Is Bitcoin the future of money?

Wild swings in the value of cryptocurrencies have once again raised questions about the fundamental role and function of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Is Bitcoin a digital currency that represents the future of money? Is it a form of digital gold — a stable store of value and an inflation hedge? Or is Bitcoin a purely speculative asset that is prone to massive price swings?
MarketsMic

Can Bitcoin ever be sustainable?

Bitcoin has an environmental problem. Well, pretty much all of cryptocurrency does. But Bitcoin, which is the most popular and most valuable of the virtual currencies, got called out by one of its biggest backers last week, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally came to the realization that the considerable amount of electricity that the mining process requires is bad.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Rises 250 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1.6% and Bitcoin Rebounds

Stocks rose solidly Monday as investors focused on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and put aside concerns about the impact of higher inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248 points, or 0.73%, to 34,456, the S&P 500 gained 1.23% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.63%. Stocks finished...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Falls to $35K on Warning of China Crackdown – eToro Crypto Roundup

Altcoins suffer double-digit losses in marketwide meltdown. Anxiety has washed over the crypto market, while cascades of selling push prices down to the same levels as before Tesla announced its Bitcoin treasury allocation. Tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been widely blamed for giving the market jitters, which turned...