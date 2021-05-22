‘I wasn’t bold enough’: Ed Miliband on losing, leading and the future of Labour
Ed Miliband was a cabinet minister before he learned how to ride a bike properly. He had mastered staying upright on two wheels as a child, but not much more. At around the same age he also picked up the rudiments of socialism, from the group of intellectuals and leftwing politicians that visited his father Ralph, an eminent Marxist academic. It was not until the summer of 2015, when the British electorate had firmly rejected Ed Miliband's application to be prime minister, that he discovered the simple pleasure of cycling.