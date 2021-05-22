‘I wasn’t bold enough’: Ed Miliband on losing, leading and the future of Labour

I first campaigned for Labour in 1979. Between then and 1997 I often wondered if Labour was actually serious about winning. Then 13 years of Labour government came along and I found we were serious – for a time.After 2010 and the election of the wrong brother as Labour leader and then Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, the party’s memory banks were switched off. We forgot how to win and how bad it was to lose. However, it is fair to say losing was hardwired into the Labour Party because we are so good at it.The situation became intolerable under Jeremy...