Most people are lucky if they get to have one claim to fame during their lifetime, but Dianna De La Garza has been fortunate to have three. Initially, she was best known for being a member of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team. Shea also had a successful run as a country music artist and she got the chance to travel to lots of different places. In more recent years, however, she has become most famous for being Demi Lovato’s mother. Although Demi has gone through a lot of very public ups and downs, Dianna has always remained by her daughter’s side. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dianna De La Garza.