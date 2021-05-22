newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ruben Dias’ leadership qualities mean Pep Guardiola thinks he could be a captain

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUncR_0a7pjGRp00
Ruben Dias has enjoyed an outstanding first season at Manchester City (PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City have a captain in the making in Ruben Dias.

The centre-back has stood out for both his defensive ability and his leadership qualities in his first season at the club.

The Portugal international’s outstanding contribution to City’s latest Premier League title success and their run to the Champions League final was recognised with the Football Writers’ Association player of the year award this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udaSD_0a7pjGRp00
Dias (right) has been a commanding figure at the back for City (PA Wire)

Despite the 24-year-old costing City a club record £63.4million, Guardiola admits Dias has exceeded all their expectations.

The City manager said: “It wasn’t expected, honestly. We knew his quality but you never know what is going to happen.

“If a defender plays for himself it’s a problem but he is thinking always about his central defensive partner, his holding midfielder, even the wingers.

“He’s so generous, he’s a complete professional. He is 24 hours thinking about football, he is still so young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQHt7_0a7pjGRp00
Dias was named Football Writers' Association player of the year (PA Media)

“I’m pretty sure in a short time, maybe I’m wrong, but his mates and backroom staff will choose him as one of the captains because he’s shown he can lead.

“He is a guy who in the bad moments is always ready to help and he’s a man of communication on and off the pitch.

“He’s a leader. To be a leader is not to be given to you by the club, it comes from inside, it’s natural.

“He is always thinking what he can do better. That is why he will have success.”

Another player to have impressed this season has been midfielder Phil Foden, whose continued development is a huge source of pride for City.

The Academy graduate has scored 15 times for City in a campaign that he began under a cloud after being sent home from an England camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpQrG_0a7pjGRp00
Guardiola (left) continues to be impressed by the development of Phil Foden (right) (PA Wire)

Guardiola believes the 20-year-old has learned from his mistakes and is confident he will deal with any future setbacks in a mature manner.

He said: “Now Phil is in a normal process. He is going up and going up in his career.

“Soon – hopefully later, or hopefully never – there’ll be a moment when it goes down. That is the moment when we’ll see the best Phil Foden and how he reacts.

“The bad moments will come but we’ll be here to help him and come back. I’m sure, with how humble is, he’ll know exactly what is going to happen. I’m pretty sure he’s going to start to grow up as a football player.”

City wrap up their successful Premier League campaign at home to Everton on Sunday before switching their attention to next week’s Champions League final against Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12X1WR_0a7pjGRp00
Guardiola has plenty to ponder as he looks ahead to the Champions League final (PA Wire)

Guardiola admits there is no room for sentiment as he starts to think about his plans for the big clash in Porto.

He said: “During the season every singly day is a headache for me to choose when everyone is fit and training good but I have to be straight with feelings and decisions and everyone is going to understand.

“It is so important for all of us and everyone will be committed to help.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Qualities#Club Football#Chelsea#League Football#The Champions League#Academy#Everton#Porto#Success#Manchester City#England#Sentiment#This Week#Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

"It's that feeling of going from a movie star to actual real life. You're in the film..." - Man City star reveals first moment meeting Pep Guardiola

This week, Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has spent time speaking exclusively to The 2 Robbies podcast, discussing a range of topics surrounding his hugely successful time under Pep Guardiola thus far. In a wide-ranging discussion, the 23 year-old defender was questioned on his remarkable rise at the Etihad Stadium,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City vs PSG player ratings: Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez lead hosts into Champions League final

Manchester CityEderson – 6: Perhaps put Silva under a little bit of pressure with an underarm pass in the first half. Was commanding in his box throughout, however.Kyle Walker – 6: Attacking instincts had to be suppressed for the most part here. Defensive work was perfectly adequate.John Stones – 8: Centre-back was calm, disciplined and made numerous well-timed blocks.Ruben Dias – 9: Showed leadership qualities in a vocal performance, organising the City defence well. Made two terrific headed blocks – one in each half – among many, many fine interceptions.Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7: Picked out De Bruyne with a wonderful...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ruben Dias has been the best centre-back in the Premier League 'by a long way' this season, says Jamie Carragher and insists the Manchester City star's body position is even BETTER than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Ruben Dias has been hailed as the best player in the Premier League this season by Jamie Carragher, who feels the Man City star has even better body positioning in his defensive duties than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. The 23-year-old has transformed City's defence since joining from Benfica for £62million...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Jamie Carragher raves about Manchester City 23-year-old that he loves

Jamie Carragher has admitted he “cannot believe” Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is aged just 23. Dias, who earns £115,000-a-week (Spotrac), could end up having a stunning first season at the Etihad Stadium. The Portuguese defender has already won the Carabao Cup during his first year with the club, plus...
Premier League90min.com

Ruben Dias' heroics against PSG epitomise his outstanding season

It's fair to say that a few eyebrows were raised this summer when Manchester City announced the signing of Ruben Dias for around £60m. For a central defender who hadn't really established himself on any sort of major stage, it seemed to be another misjudged defensive purchase. However, as we...