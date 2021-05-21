newsbreak-logo
Gold Futures – Gold prices fall for the session, post a third-weekly gain

By James Albert
fintechzoom.com
 4 days ago

Gold settled with a loss on Friday, but tallied a gain for the third week in a row. Prices for the metal declined for the session on “weekend profit taking” as well as disappointment over gold’s “inability to break past” the key $1,900 mark, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. However, a rise in gold exchange-traded fund demand is a “positive sign for the gold price for the week ahead.” June gold.

KATHMANDU: The price of gold has decreased by Rs 200 in the domestic market on Tuesday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association (FENEGOSIDA), hallmark gold is being sold for Rs 93,500 today. The price of gold was Rs Rs 93,700 per tola yesterday.
Frontier Debt Shines as Unlikely Haven in World of Rising Rates. (Bloomberg) — As the hunt for investments that can withstand rising interest rates gathers pace, frontier assets are gaining popularity over their larger emerging-market peers.The bonds of the world’s least-developed economies have returned 2.6% this year, keeping pace with their 2020 performance, while higher-ranked emerging-market debt has lost almost 2%, reversing some of last year’s 5.3% advance, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.With speculation growing that the world’s post-pandemic economic recovery is fueling inflation, the bonds of smaller developing nations are luring buyers as their securities tend to be of shorter duration — meaning they are less sensitive to expectations for interest-rate increases. The average duration of frontier-market sovereign bonds is six years, compared with 7.9 years for traditional emerging markets, JPMorgan indexes show.“People are still worried interest rates have to rise” and are looking for higher yield and less interest-rate duration, said Leo Hu, who co-manages the $7 billion Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency Fund at NN Investment Partners in Singapore. Frontier bonds may return at least 9% in the next 12 months, he said.The burgeoning interest in frontier assets nonetheless represents a threat to the global economy as central banks move back into policy-tightening mode. Less developed nations, such as those in Africa, present a higher chance of default than their larger emerging-market peers. And the more funds they attract, the greater the threat of potential contagion should rising borrowing costs hamper economic growth.Into AfricaIn terms of geography, money managers who specialize in frontier assets are almost united in favoring Africa, saying the region will benefit the most from rising raw material prices. These include Angola, Ghana and Zambia — even though the latter became the first African country in the Covid-19 era to default when it skipped a Eurobond payment last year.Zambia has benefited as copper has risen to record highs, with demand bolstered by the global recovery and the transition toward green energy. The metal accounts for almost 80% of Zambia’s export earnings. The nation’s dollar debt has returned 24% this year amid prospects of an International Monetary Fund bailout, second only to Ecuador among the roughly 75 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg Barclays indexes.Angola, Africa’s second-biggest oil producer, is another favorite. A slide in crude prices last year triggered by the pandemic led the country to seek $6.2 billion of relief from its major creditors, easing fears of a default in one of the continent’s most-indebted countries. Angola’s bonds have returned 12% this year, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index.African bonds also stand out from their peers in terms of yields. Ghana’s 2025 securities currently yield 6.3%, while similar-maturity Angolan debt yields 6.9%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That stands in contrast to traditional emerging markets. The 10-year bonds of Indonesia yield just 2.3%. Mexico’s yield 3.1%.“We have been allocating more to frontier sovereign credits,” said Jens Nystedt, a fund manager in New York at Emso Asset Management, a specialist on fixed-income investments in emerging markets overseeing $6.8 billion. “In particular, we like the outlook for Nigeria, Ghana and Angola given that they would be some of the main beneficiaries from higher oil prices.”Bailout ProgramSentiment toward frontier markets was also boosted this year after the IMF announced a plan to create $650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies cope with the pandemic.IMF support has been crucial for the likes of Pakistan, which raised $2.5 billion in March after the resumption of a $6 billion bailout program. Ecuador’s new government plans to reach a deal with the IMF to ensure financial stability and unlock some of the funds related to the $6.5 billion financing agreement reached last year.Frontier-nation bonds offer higher yields for a reason — they are judged to have a higher chance of default. But many fund managers aren’t deterred.“There are quite some risks, such as the worsening of the pandemic or too much stimulus, but we stick with the rosier scenario for frontier markets,” said Edgardo Sternberg, co-manager for emerging-markets debt portfolios in Boston at Loomis Sayles & Co., which oversees $3.5 billion of developing-nation bonds. “Frontier markets should continue to outperform,” he said.Central bank meetings in Nigeria, Kenya and Angola will be in focus this week. Elsewhere, policy makers in Indonesia and South Korea will also decide on interest rates.Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Focus on Central Bank Meetings, China DataRates on HoldNigeria is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday as the fragility of its economic recovery outweighs concerns about inflation, which remained more than double the the bank’s official target ceiling in AprilMonetary authorities in Kenya and Angola are also expected to hold rates on Wednesday and Friday, respectivelyWhile central banks in Indonesia and South Korea will also likely keep rates steady this week, the focus will be on the signs for a change of tack in the months aheadOn Tuesday, traders will be watching to see if Bank Indonesia prioritizes currency stability over supporting growth amid concerns over a quickening in global inflation and the country’s slow pace of vaccinations. The rupiah was Asia’s worst-performing currency last week and the nation’s sovereign bonds extended lossesOn Thursday, the Bank of Korea’s forecasts for growth and inflation will be in focus as the central bank updates its economic projectionsWhile Colombia’s central bank will convene on Friday, the gathering is not a monetary policy meeting, according to Bloomberg EconomicsInvestors will watch for further market impact in Colombia as the nation faces more credit downgrades, which would solidify its loss of investment-grade statusEconomic DataChina’s industrial profits probably continued to log a double-digit growth rate in April, although the pace may have slowed from March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Faster factory-gate inflation was likely a support as well as strong exports, economists including Chang Shu wrote in a noteThe onshore yuan is holding close to its strongest level since 2018 amid an improving outlook for China’s economy, and is on track to become the best-performing currency in Asia this month after India’s rupeeChinese debt is similarly outperforming all emerging-market peers; the benchmark 10-year sovereign yield has fallen nine basis points year-to-dateData Monday showed Taiwan’s April industrial production grew 13.6%, while unemployment was steady at around 3.7%The Taiwan dollar has remained resilient in recent weeks, supported by strong demand for the nation’s exports, even as a worsening Covid-19 outbreak has forced authorities to widen a lockdown to the entire islandInvestors will also get an update on how the region’s trade sector is improving, as figures from Thailand and Malaysia are due Tuesday and Friday, respectivelyIndustrial production and inflation numbers from Russia will come under scrutiny, with the ruble beating most of its peers in the past month on the prospect of more policy tightening. The data come Tuesday and Wednesday, respectivelyMexico’s annual inflation slowed less than expected in the first two weeks of May while staying far above the central bank’s target ceilingOn Wednesday, traders will monitor final first-quarter gross domestic product data for any changes versus last month’s estimateBloomberg Economics expects the release of minutes on Thursday from the latest central bank meeting to reflect a less dovish toneBrazilian IPCA consumer price inflation data for May, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably see an uptick amid higher electricity prices, according to Bloomberg EconomicsInvestors will watch current-account figures for April on Wednesday for signs that a strong trade surplus boosted the balance. Unemployment numbers the next day may reflect increased restrictions in March as infections rose.(Updates Taiwan production figure in data section.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gold surged to its highest level since early January as Treasury yields slipped. Gold bulls will need to avoid further taper talk that could spark a USD rally and cripple gold gains. Gold Price Surges to Highest Level Since January, Can it Continue?. Gold surged to its highest price since...
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are pushing into positive territory again following weaker than expected optimism among U.S. consumers. Tuesday, the U.S. Conference Board said that its Consumer Confidence Index fell to a reading of 117.2, down from April’s revised reading of 117.5. The data missed expectations as economists were expecting a reading around 119.
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - After starting the EU session on a positive note gold has pulled back during the...
Gold prices are creating an upside rollercoaster, exiting from the preceding days’ long-term descending channel. The price is looking strongly positive, surpassing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 2,074.89 to 1,676 at 1,875. The stochastic oscillator is turning up...
Gold prices have held above multi-month bull flag resistance, increasing confidence that a march back to all-time highs has begun. Weakness in US Treasury yields and the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) are helping give gold prices a fundamental boost on Monday. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index,...
Gold futures climbed Monday to settle at their highest since early January. Prices for the precious metal have climbed as "the combination of rising U.S. breakeven inflation rates and falling U.S. real yields have worked to reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing physical asset such as gold," analysts at ICICI Bank wrote in a research report. June gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,884.50 an ounce. That was the highest most-active contract settlement since Jan. 7, according to FactSet data.
Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
May 23—DUBAI — The rally in gold prices is expected to continue this week and the precious metal could hit $1,930 an ounce as inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is likely to continue. Spot gold price last closed at $1,881.96 an ounce, up 0.42 per cent or $7.86 an...
Gold futures settled with a loss on Friday, but tallied a gain for the third week in a row. Prices for the metal declined for the session on "weekend profit taking" as well as disappointment over gold's "inability to break past" the key $1,900 mark, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. However, a rise in gold exchange-traded fund demand is a "positive sign for the gold price for the week ahead." June gold declined by $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,876.70 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract finished 2.1% higher for the week, according to FactSet data.
Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels. XAU/USD breakout surges to multi-month highs- constructive above 1840, key resistance 1909/23. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up more than 1.5% after...
Gold futures gave up early losses Thursday to finish with a modest gain, up a sixth straight session. "Vagueness on tapering" in the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting, released Wednesday, and the Fed taking a "'hawkish' stance on interest rates, along with less concern for inflation than the Fed would historically take" contributed to gold's rise Thursday, said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. Gold may still move higher, but "will face resistance and profit taking above $1,900," said Wright. June gold added 40 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,881.90 an ounce, with prices eking out a sixth straight session rise, the longest streak of consecutive gains so far this year, according to FactSet data.
Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, extending gains to a sixth straight session, as the dollar drifted down against its peers. Despite the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting saying that some members were considering discussions on tapering the bank’s asset buying programs in the upcoming meetings, many analysts are of the view that the bank is unlikely to tighten its policy anytime soon.
Oil prices are extending losses for a third straight session, with the black gold losing more than 5% so far this week. Oil lost ground amid rumours of progress in Iran nuclear talks and as investors ditch riskier assets following the FOMC minutes. The demand picture for oil remains mixed....
Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, rising for a fifth straight day, as weak global stocks and a sharp plunge of the bitcoin pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. The dollar’s strength limited gold’s upside. The dollar index, which was around 89.95 (up 0.22%), later rose to...