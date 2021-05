M.Sometimes the EU states can act quickly and decisively. That started on Monday in the case of Belarus. The forced landing of a Ryanair plane on Sunday was an “international scandal” and “unacceptable”, said Council President Charles Michel in the evening, immediately before the meeting of the heads of state and government in Brussels. Chancellor Angela Merkel did not mince words either. All the explanations that Minsk gave for his behavior are unbelievable. She spoke of a “forced landing”, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even of a “kidnapping”.