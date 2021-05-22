newsbreak-logo
Stocks

PLTR Stock – AMZN,VIAC,PLTR,LBRDK,DHI,QQQ Archives – Stockxpo – Grow more with Investors, Traders, Analyst and Research

By Alex Lowe
fintechzoom.com
 4 days ago

PLTR Stock – AMZN,VIAC,PLTR,LBRDK,DHI,QQQ Archives – Stockxpo – Grow more with Investors, Traders, Analyst and Research.

fintechzoom.com
ETF Focus

Is This ETF Making QQQ Irrelevant?

For investors looking to add tech and/or growth exposure to their portfolios, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) is often the fund of choice. Never mind that it's only about 2/3 composed of tech and communication services stocks, it's so top-heavy in names, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) that investors are more than happy to use it as a quasi-tech ETF.
Benzinga

Why Did QQQ Options Traders Purchase Almost $3M Of Puts?

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) was trading relatively flat Wednesday on very low volume. Despite not showing substantial signs of weakness, a number of institutions purchased a considerable number of puts, betting over $2.99 million the QQQ Trust Series is either headed lower or they're unsure and wanted to hedge bullish positions. This could be due to the following two possibilities:
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

Recent IPO Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has turned higher after the software maker achieved its first profitable quarter. The Denver-based software provider aims to grow its commercial customer base by expanding into the health care, energy and manufacturing sectors. Government agencies, the chief growth driver, use Palantir software for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism and military purposes.
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Dividend Stocks

Steve Chiavarone of Federated Hermes said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 on annual basis just as much as the growth stocks outperformed value in the prior year. iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is as cheap versus bonds or as cheap versus stocks as it...
StocksInvestorPlace

VIAC Stock May Be Worth More, but It Isn’t a Long-Term Play

With its price cut nearly 60% by the fall of Archegos Capital, analysts are pounding the table for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock. George Soros seems convinced. Last quarter VIAC stock was one of the biggest buys for the Quantum Fund he manages, but he’s in the hole if he didn’t do all his buying at the end of the month.
StocksStreet.Com

AMZN Stock: Analyzing Jim Cramer’s Company For The Ages View

TheStreet’s and Mad Money’s Jim Cramer seems to be a fan of Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Report. Recently, he called the online retail and cloud behemoth one of the “companies for the ages”, and defended that shares should be bought whenever prices dip. Today, the Amazon Maven looks at...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy That Analysts Love

The most successful investors use all of the tools and resources that are available to them in order to make the best possible decisions. That includes keeping track of analyst reports and looking at which companies consistently receive upgrades and price target increases. While simply buying a stock because an analyst likes it isn’t usually the best way to approach investing, we can still use these evaluations to gain more conviction in companies that we are considering holding for the long term.
Businessfa-mag.com

Retail Traders Are Now Parking Their Cash In Boring Stock ETFs

Meme stock mania has cooled and now Crypto fever has, too. So what’s a young Reddit retail trader to do with his cash?. The answer, it would appear, is to park it in boring broad stock-market baskets. In what’s becoming the modern-day equivalent of stockpiling cash when at a loss...
StocksBenzinga

Traders Bet Big On Mastercard's Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) gapped up Thursday morning and continued to move north throughout the day. In the premarket, at 8:25 a.m., an institution placed a block trade for 526,301 shares of Mastercard at $360.98 per share, which cost a whopping $189.98 million. Mastercard’s stock made a new all-time high...
Benzinga

Coinbase Options Traders See The Stock Plunging Further

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange platform, went public April 14 and has trended downhill since. Currently trading down 30% from its listing price of $328, the stock is heavily affected by Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: $BTC) wild price fluctuations such as the news Wednesday when the Chinese government’s stance on the cryptocurrency caused Bitcoin to crash 27%.
Stocksinvezz.com

Trader: Buy Apple stock for these 4 reasons

Todd Gordon says Apple is a good buy ahead of its developers conference. Both technicals & fundamentals are hinting at an upside move in Apple's stock. Apple is currently over 10% down compared to its year-to-date high in January. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is currently more than 10% down in...
Benzinga

How to Tell Which Stocks Retail Traders are Choosing

Since the recent headline-grabbing events of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and WallStreetBets, more eyes have been focused on what retail traders and investors are doing than ever before. The overall number of individuals with brokerages and retail investors starting out is breaking all previous records - these traders and investors will likely continue to have significant influence in the future, and should always be considered a crucial component to the financial ecosystem. Finding ways to figure out the trends in retail investing and trading may be more important now than ever.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Analysts, Option Traders Chime in After L Brands' Earnings

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has reversed course this morning, dipping into the red after a brief pop early in the session. The company just posted first-quarter earnings of $1.25 on $3.02 billion in revenue -- handily topping analysts' estimates. The Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works parent said the quarterly beat was driven by stronger sales for its full-price items, though it declined to share any type of forecast ahead of its recently announced company spinoff. This spinoff looks like it could cost LB a pretty penny. The firm said the split itself could cost as much as $370 million over the next couple years, and roughly $80 million in annual expenses for both brands.
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

PFE Has A Rating Of Hold Given By Stock Analysts

The stocks of PFE have been given a rating of “hold” by around sixteen analysts that have covered the firm. According to a report, twelve of the investment analysts have provided the rating of the company as hold, with two other analysts setting the rating of the company as “buy”. The price target set by the company over a period of a year is $39.74.