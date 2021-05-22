newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin price Today – Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Snapped Up More Coinbase Shares on the Dip

By Oliver Smith
fintechzoom.com
 4 days ago

Stock in Coinbase keeps on falling, but it hasn’t deterred one of the cryptocurrency exchange’s largest shareholders—Cathie Wood‘s ARK Invest. As Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) tumbled 13% over the past two weeks, the popular fund company snapped up more than 1.2 million additional shares, lifting its total holdings by more than 40% to 4.2 million shares as of Thursday. Based on Coinbase’s current price, those shares are worth roughly $965 million.

fintechzoom.com
