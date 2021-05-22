Bitcoin price Today – Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Snapped Up More Coinbase Shares on the Dip

Can you believe that it has been more than a decade since the inception of the synonym of cryptocurrency? Satoshi Nakamoto developed Bitcoin in the year 2008 and it touched an all-time high of $65000 in April 2021. Bitcoin has been the reason for such an expansion of an ecosystem of cryptocurrency. Nobody could have ever imagined that a decentralized form of money could reach the heights of mountains in the future. In this article, we’ll do a Bitcoin price prediction after discussing its recent dip.