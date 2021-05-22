Bitcoin price Today – Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Snapped Up More Coinbase Shares on the Dip
Stock in Coinbase keeps on falling, but it hasn’t deterred one of the cryptocurrency exchange’s largest shareholders—Cathie Wood‘s ARK Invest. As Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) tumbled 13% over the past two weeks, the popular fund company snapped up more than 1.2 million additional shares, lifting its total holdings by more than 40% to 4.2 million shares as of Thursday. Based on Coinbase’s current price, those shares are worth roughly $965 million.fintechzoom.com