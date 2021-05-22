newsbreak-logo
Tazewell County, VA

Jury recommends maximum sentence for Tazewell County man found guilty of burglary

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3a0T_0a7piv5d00
Bobby Joe Proffitt Contributed photo

GRUNDY, Va. — After a three-day trial, a Buchanan County jury found a Tazewell County man guilty of burglary and recommended after considering his 20-year criminal history that he spend 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Bobby Joe Proffitt, 40, of Cedar Bluff, Va. was charged with burglary of a home belonging to Buchanan County resident Mary Taylor, burglary of a detached garage and grand larceny, according to court records.

During the trial, Mark Taylor testified that upon return to his home after being away for several days, he discovered that it had been broken into with numerous items missing. Upon further investigation, he realized his detached garage had also been broken into with additional items missing. Taylor reported the crimes to local authorities.

Investigator Mark Lowe with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office testified that a beer bottle was recovered in the kitchen which matched the brand of beer in Taylor’s refrigerator.

Officers collected the beer can along with an empty energy drink can found in the floor. Lowe sent those items to the Department of Forensic Science along with a DNA sample taken from Proffitt for comparison. According to Certificates of Analysis filed from the lab, the statistical odds were greater than 1 in 7.2 billion (approximately the world’s population) that it was anyone other than Proffitt’s DNA contained in those items.

After two days of testimony and evidence, the jury found Proffitt guilty of burglary of Taylor’s home and not guilty of the burglary of the garage and larceny, according to court records.

The jury returned to deliberate and recommend a sentence to the Court. The Commonwealth argued that Proffitt had a “20 year long criminal history” and introduced his multiple prior convictions for larceny, burglary and numerous other crimes into evidence, according to a statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Considering all of the evidence and Proffitt’s lengthy criminal history, the jury returned with a recommended sentence of 20 years in a Virginia penitentiary, which was the maximum penalty, according to court records.

“We were very pleased with the jury’s decisions and their recommended sentence. My office will ask the court to follow the jury’s recommendation when Proffitt appears back before the court for his sentencing hearing,” Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington stated.

“Mr. Proffitt is a career criminal who continued to invade the privacy of people’s homes and steal things that did not belong to him despite multiple convictions and previous jail sentences,” Arrington said. “I believe repeat offenders deserve significant punishments when they continue their same criminal wrongdoings. A jury is the conscious of the community, and they sent a clear message of agreement when they recommended the lengthiest sentence allowable by law.”

Arrington thanked the jury for their service and commended the officer’s from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

