newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

‘Frustrating, disappointing’ – Ryan Mason’s assessment of Spurs’ season

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qp5ji_0a7pinH300
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Elland Road (PA Wire)

Interim boss Ryan Mason knows Tottenham’s season has been unacceptable as they try to salvage European qualification on Sunday.

Spurs, who were top of the Premier League in December, head to Leicester for the final game of the season with a top-six finish out of their hands.

They need to beat the Foxes, who need to better Liverpool’s result against Crystal Palace to finish in the top four, and hope West Ham lose to Southampton.

They will miss out on European football completely for the first time since 2009-10 if Everton, who are playing Manchester City, better their result or Arsenal win at home to Brighton and Spurs do not.

Even if Spurs can sneak into the Europa League, Mason, who bows out of his temporary role after the game, knows it has not been a good campaign.

Frustrating, disappointing. We don't want to be where we are now. I have no shame in saying that. As a club, we want to aim for better things

“Frustrating, disappointing. We don’t want to be where we are now,” he said. “I have no shame in saying that. As a club, we want to aim for better things.

“I know the chairman has mentioned some things about the direction we want to go as a club next season. We’ll get the weekend out of the way, hopefully win, and see where we end up.

“But of course we don’t want to be where we are. We understand the fans’ frustration but it’s important they know our players are feeling that too.

“It’s been a disappointing campaign in the way that it’s panned out in the end.”

There is sure to be a summer of upheaval coming, with a new manager arriving and Spurs in a battle to keep their wantaway star striker Harry Kane.

Chairman Daniel Levy has spoken about the club wanting to return to its DNA and Mason is on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwWEk_0a7pinH300
Daniel Levy File Photo (PA Wire)

“I think things will happen in the summer, because there is a managerial place that needs to be taken,” Mason added. “I am sure that will happen and to echo the chairman’s words about getting back to the DNA of this football club.

“It is important you build something, all successful clubs recently have had time to build something. They have wanted to go in a certain direction and go a certain way.

“I agree with the chairman, we do need to build something and I think we will. These things do take time sometimes, sometimes they can happen quickly, you look at a team like Liverpool – they have finished eighth twice in the last decade but under Jurgen Klopp they have had time, built something and they won the league and the feeling is different.

“This football club, the foundations are there to build something and hopefully that can happen.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Everton#Football Club#Arsenal#Go Game#Spurs#The Premier League#Foxes#Crystal Palace#The Europa League#The Game#Leicester#Southampton#West Ham#Manchester City#Salvage#European Football#Time#Brighton#Chairman Daniel Levy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham caretaker boss Mason praises Alli after Leeds defeat

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason praised Dele Alli after defeat at Leeds United. He said it was Alli's job to make assists and challenged him to keep working hard because of the competition for places. “He created a moment, which created a goal for us in the first half," he...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham caretaker boss Mason: Still great potential here

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason has defended the club after a poor defeat at Leeds United. Mason refuses to be pessimistic about the club's future and insists Jose Mourinho's permanent successor will inherit a squad full of quality. The caretaker Spurs boss is adamant the next manager has the players...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mason talks Spurs clear-out, says Levy thinking hard over future

Tottenham’s interim boss Ryan Mason admitted the club would be having “a long hard think about the direction” they want to take over the summer. Former Spurs midfielder Mason, promoted from the academy following last month’s sacking of Jose Mourinho, saw the club’s outside Champions League hopes nose-dive thanks to their 3-1 Saturday lunchtime defeat at Leeds.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason calls for unity around club with Spurs fans expecting to continue protests against Daniel Levy for his role in European Super League ahead of Premier League clash with Wolves

Interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason wants the club and fans to be united amid a fractious time caused by the proposed European Super League. Spurs fans are unhappy with the owners and chairman Daniel Levy for their part in the failed breakaway and for years of perceived lack of investment in the playing squad.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tottenham cross one name off manager shortlist as two top targets emerge

Tottenham will hold talks over their next manager in the coming days after ruling Brendan Rodgers out of the running, according to a report. Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and are looking for his replacement. Ryan Mason is currently in caretaker charge but a more experienced coach will be required. However, it is never easy to find the right manager who is available at the right time.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ryan Mason calls for club and fans to be united in wake of Super League plans

Interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason wants the club and fans to be in unison amid a fractious time in the wake of the proposed European Super League. Spurs supporters are unhappy with the owners and chairman Daniel Levy for their part in the failed breakaway and years of perceived lack of investment in the playing squad.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: 'We have to bounce back vs Wolves' - Mason

Ryan Mason discusses Spurs' expectations for the remaining fixtures of the season and explains his team need to bounce back after defeat in their previous fixture. Tottenham boss Ryan Mason looks ahead to his side's match against Wolves on Sunday - check out what he had to say here!. Spurs'...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Real Madrid lining up move for Tottenham star ditched by Ryan Mason

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing out of favour Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer. The future of the club’s record signing is in the balance once again after interim boss Ryan Mason dropped him down the bench. After starting Mason’s first game in charge, the win over Southampton, the talented playmaker has now lost his place – with his biggest snub coming in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.
UEFAsportsmax.tv

Kane will put Spurs needs over winning Golden Boot, says Mason

Harry Kane would gladly sacrifice individual honours if it meant Tottenham ended the Premier League season on a high by winning their three remaining matches, according to caretaker boss Ryan Mason. The England captain has failed to score in his last two league games and has been joined at the...
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Ryan Mason raves about Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Ryan Mason has showered heaps of praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Tottenham will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game on Sunday. Spurs head into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Leeds United last week. Mason is hoping that his side can bounce back to winning ways.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham caretaker boss Mason defends freezing out Rodon

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason says Joe Rodon has been unlucky missing selection. The Wales centre-half had been in the team under Jose Mourinho but was dropped when Mason took over as the 29-year-old restored his former team-mates Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld into a back four. Mason said: “Joe...