Celtics vs. Nets: How they match up

They save you should always save the best for last. Who said that? We have no idea. Why shouldn’t we take the best first in case we get hit by a car crossing the street before we get to the last? Also unclear. But it’s an adage the Brooklyn Nets took to heart on Sunday, unveiling perhaps the single best play of the NBA (regular) season on the final day of the NBA (regular) season. Check it out and then jump around a bunch.