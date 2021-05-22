Celtics vs. Nets: How they match up
The NBA has scheduled the first four games of this first-round series in prime time slots because of its entertainment value. The Brooklyn Nets, their stars finally assembled, are set to break every NBA playoff scoring record there is. Kyrie Irving returns to the Garden for the first time with fans inside, with a great likelihood that he makes them pay for the chant that popped up late in the Washington game, and will be even louder with the target in the building. Jayson Tatum continues his rise as a premium scorer. James Harden spreads the wealth as wingman for his two celebrated teammates.www.bostonherald.com