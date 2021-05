1. @ Baltimore Ravens (Week 9) One of the toughest, if not the absolute toughest, game for the Vikings in 2021 will be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson under center, feature a talented team on both ends of the floor and now have some additional weapons for Jackson to play with in the passing game to go with his lethal running ability. Minnesota fans will be familiar with former Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the other sideline, as he looks to lead the Ravens receiving unit after being draft by Baltimore this off-season. This will be a really tough road test for the Vikings.