Canada’s most populous province has laid out the rules for re-opening of tourism/travel and other businesses. The full set of guidelines is listed below, but the Ontario government has laid out a three-step process for reopening that would begin no earlier than June 14, with the requirement that 60% of adults have received their first vaccination and if health indicators allow. Step One would allow outdoor dining with up to four people per table, outdoor zoos, as well as an opening for landmarks, historic sites and botanical gardens with capacity limits (no details are available yet on what those numbers might be). Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals would be allowed, as well as opening for Ontario Parks.