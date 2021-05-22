Captain Comics: Your burning questions about 'Jupiter's Legacy,' answered

"At the height of '80s consumerist decadence, few items sold the illusion of wealth and upper-class aspiration like luxury perfume," says Melanie McFarland. "But the top-selling department store scents were unaffordable for most people, which is where Designer Imposters found its market. These chemical-loaded imitations weren't perfect clones of the real deal but they were passable. Drugstore shoppers and Seventeen magazine readers quickly came to recognize the peppy promise that 'If You Like Giorgio, You'll Love PRIMO!' and either buy into it or joke about it. Versions of these knockoffs are still stocked in drugstores although snootier noses can tell the real deal from an Imposter and may gag at its very mention. Therefore, please understand the mixed implications calling Jupiter's Legacy the PRIMO! of superhero shows. Not Axe Apollo. Not even Bod. PRIMO! Its creators and Netflix presume that if you like what Disney is doing with the Avengers movies or stanned the Snyder cut, you're likely to at least check this thing out . . . and if you watch for a few minutes, that counts as a view. But be warned – despite employing a conceit that is by now the clone of a clone's corpse, plenty of folks will ignore that base note's stank and see it through. It's only eight episodes, right? Pounding a flamboyantly mediocre show with King Kong's ferocity and enthusiasm of Gorilla Grodd is easy to do, and it would be a dishonest lass to claim it isn't fun. Nevertheless, in observance of the Code guiding the Union of Justice – this show's version of the Justice League or the Avengers or the Seven or the Guardians of the Globe or the Decency Squad – I'll hold back from straight murder."