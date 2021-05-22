Tin Machine’s Debut Album: Reappraising David Bowie’s Rock Reinvention
Hindsight is a great leveller, but even 30-plus years’ worth of it fails to explain why David Bowie was criticised for the two albums he made with the short-lived Tin Machine. The artist himself pitched the bruising rock quartet as a way of getting back to basics after the heavily produced mid-80s albums Tonight and Never Let Me Down, but neither fans nor critics were convinced. Incredibly, even Bowie’s label, EMI, hated Tin Machine’s debut album so much they tried to shop his contract to other labels after its initial release in May 1989.www.thisisdig.com