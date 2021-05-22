newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tin Machine’s Debut Album: Reappraising David Bowie’s Rock Reinvention

By Alan York
thisisdig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHindsight is a great leveller, but even 30-plus years’ worth of it fails to explain why David Bowie was criticised for the two albums he made with the short-lived Tin Machine. The artist himself pitched the bruising rock quartet as a way of getting back to basics after the heavily produced mid-80s albums Tonight and Never Let Me Down, but neither fans nor critics were convinced. Incredibly, even Bowie’s label, EMI, hated Tin Machine’s debut album so much they tried to shop his contract to other labels after its initial release in May 1989.

www.thisisdig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
David Bowie
Person
Iggy Pop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Rock Records#Rock Stars#Pop Stars#Music Stars#Tin Machine#Hindsight#Emi#The Orlando Sentinel#Music Express#Cream#Gabrels#Soundgarden#Nirvana#Rolling Stone#Blackstar#Pixies#Bowie Railing#90s Albums#Classics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGuitar World Magazine

David Bowie once sent Lewis Hamilton two guitars with no note or explanation

David Bowie reportedly once sent F1 driver Lewis Hamilton two electric guitars with no note or explanation. In a new IGTV video shared to Instagram, Hamilton explains: “A couple of years ago, I got home to this beautiful gift of these two guitars, and I had no idea where they were from, who they came from and why they were in my apartment. It wasn’t until about a year later that David Bowie had sent me these guitars.”
MoviesInside Pulse

David Bowie’s Just A Gigolo picks up Blu-ray in June

During the late ’70s, David Bowie retreated to West Berlin to make his albums Heroes and Low. But he wasn’t always stuck inside a recording studio with Brian Eno during this time. He also made a movie. Just A Gigolo was his follow up performance to The Man Who Fell To Earth. But instead of playing an alien, Bowie was a Prussian solider who finds getting a job rather hard in the post-World War I era. He ends up being an escort to ladies in battered capital of Germany. The film marked the final screen appearance of Marlene Dietrich. Just A Gigolo is coming out on Blu-ray in June. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory with the bonus features:
Musicthisisdig.com

Space Oddity: Behind The First David Bowie Song To Go Stratospheric

As David Bowie’s first bona fide hit, Space Oddity took him into the charts and launched him into the stratosphere. But while the song contains many of the themes Bowie would explore in greater depth as his music evolved, it initially seemed to peg him as a folksy songwriter with a novelty tune timed to coincide with the Apollo 11 Moon landing.
PhotographyDaily Beast

The Japanese Photographer Who Captured David Bowie’s Ethereal Beauty

“From the moment I was born into this world until today, I have been living with time,” said Masayoshi Sukita. “One day, when I was in high school, my mother bought me a camera and I discovered that there is another ‘time.’ Photography is the ‘eternal time.’ I believe that the power of photography is to mark time. I wonder how much more ‘eternal time’ I can acquire in my remaining time...”
Musiccultr.com

Ed Banger’s Next Sensation Myd: Exclusive Interview and Debut Album

The Busy P led Ed Banger records has been the ultimate purveyor of French house for some time now. You have classics from Justice, Mr. Ozio, Sebastian, Cassius, and Breakbot that have all made significant marks on electronic music, as well as, the broader musical landscape. Not long ago, a rising French act by the name of Myd joined the Ed Banger ranks and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting names from La République. He debuted with “The Sun” transporting listeners on a wave across the sun-crisped beaches of the French Riviera and with it, brought a gooey, warm vibe that can brighten the sourest of moods. Fortunately for us, he built upon his debut and continued his shimmering brilliance that has led to his debut album, Born A Loser. The 14-track album is one of the best to hit the airwaves in 2021 and establishes the Myd legacy amongst the Ed Banger greats.
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

Rock’s 40 Best 10th Albums

Not every rock star gets to make a 10th album. Led Zeppelin didn't do it, the Doors didn't do it and after well over three decades together, Guns N' Roses are barely past halfway there - and only if you count a covers album and an acoustic EP paired with a previously released live set.
Musicmixmag.net

Justice’s Gaspard Augé announces debut solo album ‘Escapades’

Gaspard Augé, one half of electronic duo Justice, has announced his debut record ‘Escapades’ and dropped a new single to go alongside it. The album is set for release on June 25, marking the first solo full-length project from the French producer. Justice - who are signed to Ed Banger Records - haven’t released new music since 2018.
Musicra.co

Nene H's debut album, Ali, coming on Incienso

Nene H's first album is arriving via New York label Incienso. Ali follows the Berlin-based artist's Beast EP, released this year, which followed the 2020 releases Standard Deviation (a split EP with Poly Chain) and Scene Analysis. The album's eight tracks were formed as a tribute to her late father, and the compositions were informed by both Middle Eastern and western musical forms. Representing the intersections of her German and Turkish identity, the record also incorporates vocals written in both languages. Ali is due out July 16th. "Representing my heritage and my personal loss in such way in such format would be something that I would be scared of doing couple of years ago," Nene H says, "but I have also learned to own it during the past year—especially in these times of social movements against racism and discrimination, which is bringing to minorities so much power to be who they are and not try to blend in all the time." Read our Breaking Through feature with Nene H. Listen to "Lament."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Field Music cover Queen & David Bowie’s “Under Pressure”

The lead single from Field Music's fantastic new album Flat White Moon is "No Pressure," an homage to Queen & David Bowie's "Under Pressure" that was written as an experiment to reconstruct the classic single as a brand new song. They called it a "mirror image" and it's cool, both intellectually and as its own groovy pop song. Field Music have now covered Bowie & Queen's original.
Musicthisisdig.com

How Seal’s Debut Album Made A Splash In British R&B

You couldn’t ignore Seal. Standing at a towering six feet four inches, he certainly stood out from the crowd, but it was his unforgettably husky singing voice that really got him noticed. The first the world got to hear of the London-born singer-songwriter was in March 1990, when the British acid-house DJ and producer Adamski featured the then 26-year-old Seal on the single Killer. Dramatically juxtaposing Seal’s warm, soulful tones with Adamski’s cold metallic synth sounds over a throbbing and darkly ominous dance groove, Killer caught the imagination of the British record-buying public, who quickly propelled the single to the UK top spot in May 1990, where it stayed for a month, paving the way for Seal’s debut album to follow.
Musicthisisdig.com

Best Albums Of 1971: The 10 Most Influential Records Of The Year

In rock’n’roll terms, 1971 doesn’t have the cultural cachet of, say, 1967’s Summer Of Love or 1977’s Year Zero – the latter a period in which punk blazed a trail through both music and society. However, as Apple TV+’s eight-part docuseries 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything reveals, it was still a pivotal year for popular music – as the best albums of 1971 prove.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musicwestwoodhorizon.com

Dodie’s New Album Proves to be a Fantastic Debut

After years of releasing EPs and singles, English singer-songwriter Dodie finally released her first full-length album, Build a Problem. Including both new songs and previously released singles with an added twist, it is longer than that of some established artists. It even includes a second disk full of demos, giving fans an opportunity to enjoy even more music by her. Overall, this album makes use of her delicate voice and light instrumentals while successfully navigating the struggles that come with growing older and reckoning with feelings of inadequacy.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. A special reissue of Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ could be on the way soon! Metallica recently posted some video of the album’s song “Wherever I May Roam” along with the hashtag “BlackAlbum2021?” A reissue would make sense since August marks the 30th anniversary of the ‘Black Album.’ Metallica has reissued other past albums, including Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, and Kill Em All.