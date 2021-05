During an England Lions meet-up a few summers ago, a familiar gathering contained an unfamiliar face.A period of international consistency had meant these get-togethers on the rung below were full of the usual suspects, with cross-county friendships formed and tour memories shared. And among the reminiscing of last winter and the one before was a mass introduction to one cricketer they did not recognise. Some initially thought he was a member of the support staff. But ever since, through a continuing strong impression as a tidy left-hander, capable gloveman and an engaging yet down-to-earth personality, he has become something of...