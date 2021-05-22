newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream: How to watch undisputed fight online and on TV tonight

By Tom Kershaw
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhCHY_0a7phapp00

Josh Taylor takes on Jose Ramirez in a mouthwatering 140lbs undisputed world championship bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Taylor has been fast-tracked to success in the professional ranks after a distinguished amateur career, and has already defeated the likes of Viktor Postol, Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis to claim the IBF and WBA belts.

Ramirez will, perhaps, provide the hardest test of the Scot’s career yet, though. The American is undefeated in 26 professional bouts and unified the WBO and WBC belts with a victory over Maurice Hooker last year. The 28-year-old was somewhat less impressive last time out against Postol, though, and struggled in comparison to Taylor’s decisive performance.

Taylor is adamant that he is completely at ease with the size of the task at hand. “I am totally relaxed about this week,” he said. “I couldn’t be any more mentally and physically prepared. I prepared to the best of my ability so I am nice and relaxed. I am not wasting any energy thinking about the fight and things like that. It is just another day at the office on Saturday with a lot of sets of eyes on me. I am totally confident about this fight so I am not feeling the bit between my teeth and getting anxious, I am just totally relaxed and full of confidence going into this fight.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22 May at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

When are the ring walks?

The ring walks are expected to begin at around 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, while undercard action will be underway from 1am.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on Fite TV pay-per-view in UK for the price of £12.99.

Who is on the undercard?

  • Jose Zepeda vs Henry Lundy – for WBC Silver light welterweight title
  • Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Luis Coria
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr
  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos
  • Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza

What are the odds?

Taylor to win: 2/5. KO: 7/2. Decision: 4/5.

Ramirez to win: 2/1. KO: 7/1. Decision: 3/1

The Independent

The Independent

133K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Hooker
Person
Regis Prograis
Person
Jose Gallegos
Person
Jose Zepeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Boxing#Combat#Saturday Night Live#Live Stream#Live Action#Ibf#Wba#American#Wbo#Fite Tv#Wbc Silver#Fight#Likes#Las Vegas#This Week#Undercard Action#Sets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsCBS Sports

Boxing schedule for 2021: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez on tap

After a tumultuous 2020 that saw many major fights canceled or postponed, boxing is ready to head into 2021. As many champions and pound-for-pound elites hung on the sidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, boxing missed out on some big-time fights. However, as the year went out, fighters slowly started to trickle back into the ring, albeit not against the competition we would like to see.
Combat Sportsbigfightweekend.com

Jose Ramirez Embracing The Underdog Role Against Taylor

WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez is 12 days away from a legacy-defining undisputed showdown against Josh Taylor, Scotland’s IBF/WBA/Ring Magazine kingpin. It’s business as usual for Ramirez, the 2012 U.S. Olympian from California’s Central Valley who hopes to become the first four-belt undisputed champion of Mexican descent. He’s...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Ramirez vs Taylor on May 22 LIVE on FITE and ESPN

Ramirez-Taylor will headline live broadcast on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Two undefeated junior welterweight kings, one undisputed title. The stakes don’t get any higher. WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez, the pride of California’s Central Valley, will fight Scotland’s IBF/WBA champion Josh...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Ramirez: I’ll always be the underdog

The countdown is on, and WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez is 12 days away from a legacy-defining undisputed showdown against Josh Taylor, Scotland’s IBF/WBA kingpin. It’s business as usual for Ramirez, the 2012 U.S. Olympian from California’s Central Valley who hopes to become the first four-belt undisputed champion of Mexican descent. He’s spent the better part of two months training in Riverside, California, with Robert Garcia, who has guided his career inside the ring since after his March 2018 title-winning effort over Amir Imam.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Jose Ramirez Grinds Hard For Josh Taylor Unification

The countdown is on, and WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez is 12 days away from a legacy-defining undisputed showdown against Josh Taylor, Scotland’s IBF/WBA kingpin. (photos by Top Rank) It’s business as usual for Ramirez, the 2012 U.S. Olympian from California’s Central Valley who hopes to become the...
Musicedmidentity.com

Josh Taylor Takes Listeners to ‘Uncharted’ Waters

After the release of his latest EP, San Diego-based artist Josh Taylor has whipped up a mix to guide everyone to a state of techno bliss. As an active member of the dance music scene in San Diego, Josh Taylor has become known over the years for throwing down some fantastic performances and curating nights that are memorable. Whether he’s taking the stage at venues like Spin in support of true trance legends or spinning house and techno at clubs like Bang Bang, it’s a surefire bet that the set will be filled with highly curated tunes.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Josh Taylor: Jose Ramirez Is There To Be Knocked Out

WBA and IBF Light-Welterweight Champion Josh Taylor believes he will score a knockout victory over WBC and WBO titleholder Jose Ramirez. While fight fans are eagerly anticipating massive title unification bouts between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, along with the potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant showdown, the next title unification bout is around the corner. Taylor and Ramirez will collide on May 22 to determine who is the true 140-pound king.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Josh Taylor: On Paper Ramirez is Toughest Test - I Can't See Him Beating Me at All

Josh Taylor is setting his sights on making sporting history as he prepares to take on Jose Ramirez in their huge undisputed showdown next week. IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) faces WBC and WBO super-lightweight champion Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) on Saturday 22 May, with the event taking place at Las Vegas’ newest world-class casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Las Vegas, NVsportingferret.com

Josh Taylor vs Jose Carlos Ramirez: Preview and Predictions

In what will surely be a monumental clash, Josh Taylor vs Jose Carlos Ramirez will square off in a world title unification bout on May 22nd in Las Vegas. The two are both coming off lockdown victories. Taylor dealt with Apinun Khongsong in one round, while Ramirez outworked the experienced Viktor Postol over 12.
Combat SportsRiverside Press Enterprise

What a concept: Either Josh Taylor or Jose Ramirez will stand alone as the 140-pound champ

There were 17 fights on the card at Don Haskins Center in El Paso. Josh Taylor performed in the second one, many hours and beers before Julio Cesar Chavez’s main event. The dozens who were marking time saw Taylor knock out Archie Weah in two rounds. Few knew that greatness was among them. The only tipoff was the presence of Nacho Beristain, Mexico’s most famous trainer, who somehow wound up with Taylor that night.
Combat Sportsboxingtalk.com

Taylor determined to make Scottish boxing history

Scotland's Josh Taylor is setting his sights on making sporting history as he prepares to take on Jose Ramirez in their huge four-belt, 140-pound showdown this Saturday. IBF / WBA champion Taylor faces WBC and WBO champion Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) at Las Vegas’ newest casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. A victory for Taylor would see him go down in both Scottish and British boxing history, and the ‘Tartan Tornado’ insists he has done everything in his power to make that happen. Taylor told IFL TV: “I’ve trained hard and done everything I can do to the best of my ability. This is the best prepared I have ever been and I’m going to enjoy the ride."
Combat SportsThe Guardian

José Ramírez: ‘Boxing defines me but I enjoy sharing my glory with the less fortunate’

José Ramírez has been described as the most politically active boxer since Muhammad Ali and, in his riveting company, it does not take long to understand there is depth and truth to a statement that might initially sound like a snappy soundbite. Ramírez, the WBC and WBO light-welterweight world champion, fights Scotland’s Josh Taylor, who holds the IBF and WBA titles, in a fascinating unification contest in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The winner will become boxing’s only current undisputed world champion. Ramírez knows the challenge he faces against Taylor, and believes he will prevail, but we begin with the reasons for his activism.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Ramirez vs Taylor: Jose Ramirez fearless and determined heading into Josh Taylor unification

Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor meet in a huge undisputed championship fight on May 22, live on ESPN+! Sign up today and don’t miss any of the action!. This Saturday night on ESPN features a junior welterweight showdown between unified titleholders Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs ) and Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) where they will fight to be crowned the undisputed champion at 140. And while both Ramirez and Taylor have expressed some mutual respect for the skill level of one another, Ramirez tells RingTV he still believes Taylor will be in for a shock once the first bell rings.
Combat Sportsgivemesport.com

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez: Scotsman is confident he will win

Josh Taylor knows exactly what's at stake when he meets Jose Ramirez in their highly-anticipated clash for the undisputed super-lightweight crown at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Unbeaten American Ramirez, 28, defends his WBC and WBO super-lightweight title belts on Saturday with Taylor aiming to become Scotland's first undisputed world...
Combat SportsESPN

Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor experts' picks: Taylor can go toe-to-toe with Ramirez, but can he win?

Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor are the two best active junior welterweight fighters in the world. They each have two of the four major titles, and face each other on Saturday (ESPN and ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) for the right to be called the undisputed champion. In the four-belt era, only Terence Crawford has been undisputed at 140 pounds -- something he accomplished in August 2017 before going up to 147.