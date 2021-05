Paul Heckingbottom has been included on a managerial shortlist of five as Sheffield United close in on appointing their new boss. Former Leeds boss Heckingbottom was placed in interim charge last month after Chris Wilder’s departure from the club. The 43-year-old was unable to stop the Blades from getting relegated, but he did guide them to their first win. The 1-0 success over Brighton was his first in six games and the club believe he has performed “commendably”.