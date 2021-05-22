Investment Tax Forms – What You Need to Know
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sends U.S. investors a myriad of tax forms every year. While the number and complexity of these forms can be off-putting and confusing, it’s important that you understand them and what your responsibilities regarding these are. Here’s an overview of common IRS investment tax forms and what you need to know about them. If you’re uncertain about taxes on your investment consider working with a financial advisor.www.kten.com