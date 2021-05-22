Investment Tax Forms – What You Need to Know

On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law. It’s a $1.9 trillion bill that extends many forms of federal assistance for businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Two of the provisions found in the ARPT are the employee retention credit and the employer payroll tax deferral. These provisions are related, but function separately from each other. The employee retention credit provides businesses with up to $10,000 per full-time employee (per quarter) in a payroll tax credit that runs until January 1, 2022. The employer payroll tax deferral allows businesses to postpone paying some of the payroll taxes due in 2020. The bill allows businesses to pay half of the taxes at the end of 2021, and the other half at the end of 2022. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the payroll tax deferment provision.