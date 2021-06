UNDATED (AP) — Steve Clifford won’t be back as coach of the Orlando Magic next season. The team says it a mutual decision. Orlando was 21-51 this season, and Magic President Jeff Weltman indicated today that Clifford might not have wanted to be part of a long rebuild around young players and draft picks. Clifford was 96-131 in his three seasons, though that record is a bit misleading given how many injuries the team dealt with this season. Orlando went to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 under Clifford, its first postseason trips since a run of six straight ended in 2012.