Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 3rd Win For “Hot Sauce” On “Music Core”; Performances By Oh My Girl, ITZY, ONEUS, And More

A total of 62 singers have gotten together to record the song “NOW N NEW 2021”!. The Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) has released a new version of “NOW N NEW,” a song that was originally released in 1999 with the message that we we should all be one with our family, friends, and neighbors to create a future of hope. It was sung by the best singers of the time to comfort the citizens that were suffering from the IMF financial crisis in 1997.