Music

Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 3rd Win For “Hot Sauce” On “Music Core”; Performances By Oh My Girl, ITZY, ONEUS, And More

By L. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIXY – “Let Me Know”

EntertainmentSoompi

Watch: ITZY Snags 2nd Win For “In The Morning” On “Show Champion”; Performances By Highlight, ENHYPEN, And More

ITZY has won their second music trophy for “In the morning“!. On the May 12 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were AB6IX’s “CLOSE,” ENHYPEN’s “Drunk-Dazed,” ITZY’s “In the morning,” ONF’s “Ugly Dance,” and Highlight’s “NOT THE END.”. The trophy ultimately went to ITZY, marking their second...
MusicSoompi

Watch: NCT DREAM Gets All Fired Up While Reacting To Their Own “Hot Sauce” MV

NCT DREAM has shared a fun reaction video for their new “Hot Sauce” music video!. On May 12, NCT DREAM posted a clip of themselves watching their latest music video for the very first time. The video begins with Mark adorably unable to contain his excitement as they prepare to watch their long-awaited music video for their first seven-member comeback in almost three years.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

ITZY win #1 + Performances from May 14th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists. On this week's episode, Cosmic Girls' WJSN The Black made their unit debut with "Easy", BLITZERS debuted with "Breathe Again", Oh My Girl came back with "Dun Dun Dance", NCT Dream made their comeback with "Hot Sauce", ONEUS came back with "Black Mirror", Second Aunt KimDaVi returned with "UP!", D.Ark made their comeback with "Genius" featuring Changmo, and Seo Sung Hyuk returned with "Spring Picnic".
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

ITZY win #1 + Performances from May 13th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week, BLITZERS debuted with "Breathe Again", Oh My Girl returned with "Dun Dun Dance", NCT Dream made a comeback with "Hot Sauce", ONEUS returned with "Black Mirror", Second Aunt KimDavi made her comeback with "UP!", D.Ark returned with "Genius", KEEMBO made a comeback with "Whatever", and Jung Dong Won came back with "My Favorite".
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Highlight win #1 + Performances from May 15th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, WJSN The Black made their unit debut with "Easy", BLITZERS debuted with "Breathe Again", Lee Mujin debuted with "Traffic Light", and Thebless debuted with "Don't Touch Me Heart", Oh My Girl came back with "Dun Dun Dance", NCT Dream made a comeback with "Hot Sauce", ONEUS made their comeback with "Black Mirror", Second Aunt KimDavi came back with "UP!", and Checkmate returned with "You".
MusicNME

NCT Dream says ‘Hot Sauce’ let them to show a “higher level of maturity”

NCT Dream have revealed that they feel their latest album ‘Hot Sauce’ showcases the group’s growth both as people and artists. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the boyband discussed the immense success of their debut full-length ‘Hot Sauce’ as well as the evolution of their music. NCT Dream, a subunit of the SM Entertainment supergroup NCT, first made their debut in 2016 with ‘Chewing Gum’ and were initially comprised of the seven youngest members of NCT.
MusicSoompi

NCT DREAM Achieves “Million Seller” Status With First Full Album “Hot Sauce”

According to Hanteo Chart, a realtime album sales chart, NCT DREAM’s “Hot Sauce” surpassed 1 million sales on May 16. “Hot Sauce” was released on May 10 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that the album has achieved 1 million sales in less than a week after its release. The exact number of “Hot Sauce’s” first-week sales will be reported after the first week is officially complete.
TV & VideosSoompi

ITZY Takes 5th Win For “In The Morning” On “Inkigayo”

Congratulations to ITZY for winning first place with “In the morning” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Highlight’s “NOT THE END,” and third place went to Brave Girls’ “Rollin’.”. Watch the winner announcement below!. This week’s performers were Thebless, D.Ark, Mckdaddy X YELO, BLITZERS, AB6IX, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, Oh My...
MusicSoompi

Watch: NCT’s Doyoung, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Park Bom, And More Bring Their Voices Together For Song “NOW N NEW 2021”

A total of 62 singers have gotten together to record the song “NOW N NEW 2021”!. The Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) has released a new version of “NOW N NEW,” a song that was originally released in 1999 with the message that we we should all be one with our family, friends, and neighbors to create a future of hope. It was sung by the best singers of the time to comfort the citizens that were suffering from the IMF financial crisis in 1997.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

NCT Dream Scores Their First No. 1 Hit In Korea With ‘Hot Sauce’

This week, the music charts in South Korea belong to NCT Dream, one of the most popular groups in the nation. Following the release of the all-male vocal band’s debut full-length album, they top three of the four most important weekly rankings, and on one specific list, they reach the peak position for the first time.
MusicSoompi

IU Shares High Praise For Covers By Oh My Girl And “Kingdom” Contestants

IU has shown love to junior artists covering her songs!. On the May 20 broadcast of “Weekly Idol,” Oh My Girl appeared as guests and performed a cover of IU’s “dlwlrma.” IU posted a snippet onto her Instagram Story, tagged the group, and added the caption, “They’re all good…It’s just right…”