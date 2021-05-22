Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 3rd Win For “Hot Sauce” On “Music Core”; Performances By Oh My Girl, ITZY, ONEUS, And More

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, WJSN The Black made their unit debut with "Easy", BLITZERS debuted with "Breathe Again", Lee Mujin debuted with "Traffic Light", and Thebless debuted with "Don't Touch Me Heart", Oh My Girl came back with "Dun Dun Dance", NCT Dream made a comeback with "Hot Sauce", ONEUS made their comeback with "Black Mirror", Second Aunt KimDavi came back with "UP!", and Checkmate returned with "You".