Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack - Official Trailer

In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how to make a death metal logo. We'll go into other metal band logos and use this to show you how to create your own custom metal logo. Every few months, I take the time to draw a new logotype for myself. It's an easy way to show clients the kind of work I can do and the variety of styles I can tackle. For the longest time, I've wanted to draw a death metal logo. If you've ever come across one, you can easily see the amount of skill and detail involved. They're truly on another level and live in their own unique world. Well, today I'm going to kill two birds with one stone and draw myself my very own death metal logotype.