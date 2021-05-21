newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack - Official Trailer

DC Comics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom DC and Loma Vista Recordings comes the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, executive produced by Tyler Bates; companion piece to the bestselling comics and graphic novels by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Read Dark Nights: Death Metal on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE: https://bit.ly/3ftuWW2. Stock up on your fandom at the...

www.dccomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
David Hasselhoff
Person
Greg Capullo
Person
Andy Biersack
Person
Scott Snyder
Person
Tyler Bates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loma Vista Recordings#Motion Comic#Official Trailer#Graphic Novels#Pre Order#Dc Universe#Piece By Piece#Death Metal Soundtrack#Read Dark Nights#Pre Order Deluxe Vinyl#Sonic Metalverse#Custom Comic Variants#Companion Piece#Dc Universe Infinite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Maria Brink, Tyler Bates + Andy Biersack Team on ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Song ‘Meet Me in the Fire’

The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack continues to roll out an interesting selection of music. The latest song to arrive is a collaboration between In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink and composer Tyler Bates, who also oversaw the production of the soundtrack. And if that wasn't enough, there's a guest feature from Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack as well. You can hear "Meet Me in the Fire" below.
TV & Videoshorrorsociety.com

Official Trailer for Digging to Death – On Demand and DVD June 1

From director Michael P.Blevins, and starring Ford Austin (DAHMER VS GACY), Richard Riehle (OFFICE SPACE) and Ken Hudson Campbell (“HERMAN’S HEAD”), DIGGING TO DEATH premieres on DVD and Digital June 1 from Uncork’d Entertainment. A man buys a fixer-upper house to restore and as he’s digging a hole for a...
ComicsGeekTyrant

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS Gets a New Trailer and Release Date

Fans are getting really excited for the upcoming CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The series is a Netflix Original and sees a reunion between popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Now, Netflix has dropped a new trailer, a long synopsis, and a release date of July 8. The series stars Nick Apostolides as Leon, Stephanie Panisello as Claire, and Ray Chase, Jona Xiao, Billy Kametz, Joe J. Thomas, Doug Stone, and Brad Venable. Eiichiro Hasumi directs the series and wrote the story with Shogo Mutoh.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio

A new Superman statue has arrived as Prime 1 Studio takes DC Comics fans to the twisted Dark Multiverse. Coming out of the twisted storyline, Dark Nights: Metal, we are seeing the Man of Steel like you've never seen him before. This 1/3 scale statue stands 35 inches tall as it showcases a conquering Superman on top of his pile of trophies. The statue will feature the Man of Steel on a Dark Multiverse themed vase as well as a wired fabric cape which will allow collectors to pose it how they like. Prime 1 Studio is offering multiple versions of the statue with the Deluxe Edition that will include swappable parts. These parts will include a secondary head sculpt as well as two swappable arms, including one with the skull of Batman.
Movies/Film

Superhero Bits: Evangeline Lilly May Have Spoiled an ‘Ant-Man 3’ Cast Member, ‘Dark Nights: Metal’ Soundtrack & More

Want to see the cast of Invincible in the recording booth for the animated series? Want to pick up a soundtrack inspired by Dark Nights: Metal? Did Tom Hiddleston know a Loki series was coming after his death in Avengers: Infinity War? Did Evangeline Lilly accidentally spoil a surprise cast member in Ant-Man 3? Why is Dave Bautista ready to be done with Drax? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Video GamesComicBook

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Trailer Teases Gameplay Reveal

Supermassive Games’ next installation in its Dark Pictures Anthology series called House of Ashes got a new teaser trailer on Wednesday to preview the upcoming game. The teaser shared by Bandai Namco this week shows more of the game’s already explained plot that sees a military unit delving into Sumerian ruins before awakening whatever was down there waiting for them. We catch glimpses of this mystery throughout the trailer, but we still don’t know yet what “it” is that’s waiting for them.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Third Dark Pictures Game, House of Ashes, Gets New Teaser Trailer

Supermassive just dropped the second teaser trailer for the third entry in its Dark Pictures anthology, called House of Ashes. We’ve now gotten a look — maybe not a good one, but at least an atmospheric one — at the setting and characters of the new game. We also know the official gameplay reveal will happen on May 27.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Strange Dark Mystery Thriller 'Caveat' on Shudder

"Do you think he's going to let you leave there?" Shudder has released an official trailer for a strange Irish dark mystery thriller titled Caveat, which first premiered at the IndieCork Film Festival in Ireland last fall. It begins streaming on Shudder in a few weeks. How's this for a terrifying premise: A lone drifter suffering from partial memory loss accepts a job to look after a psychologically troubled woman in an abandoned house on an isolated island. Uhh. "A tense, slow-building cat-and-mouse thriller set in the Irish countryside, Caveat’s stunning atmospheric visuals and unforgettable ending come together to make a bold debut for Mc Carthy and a compelling new entry to the psychological horror genre." Starring Jonathan French, Leila Sykes, and Ben Caplan. That weird dead rabbit puppet drummer doll thing is creepy as hell, my goodness.
MusicStereogum

The Mountain Goats – “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums”

Last month, The Mountain Goats announced their third record in a year, Dark In Here. It follows Getting Into Knives and the John Darnielle-only boombox record Songs For Pierre Chuvin, and it was introduced along with lead single “Mobile.” The second single, “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums,” is out today.
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

Death Row Records Celebrates ‘Above the Rim’ Deluxe Soundtrack with Exclusive Merch and More

When we all saw Tupac Shakur in Juice in the ‘90s, not only did we pray to never run into someone like Bishop in our own lives, but we learned the range Pac had outside of the studio. ‘90s and early 2000s Black cinema was marked by a particular era of gangster-laden, hip-hop fueled narratives that sometimes hit the mark, with films like Do the Right Thing, Boyz N the Hood, and New Jack City lending various insights into the cinematic representation of Black Consciousness as it was in the ‘90s and later.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

NIGHT RESIDENT Brings The Good Old Heavy Metal On Darkness Is My Home

If you're a fan of bands like Ghost, Blue Oyster Cult and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, then you're going to dig Night Resident. The band is now streaming their new album Darkness Is My Home in full, and it seriously evokes that old-school metal sound with a modern edge. I really wouldn't be shocked if you started seeing this band at festivals across the world over the next year, honestly.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for thriller Digging to Death

Ahead of its release this June, a poster and trailer have been released for writer-director Michael P. Blevins’ upcoming thriller Digging to Death which stars Ford Austin as a man who is faced with a dilemma when he discovers a large box filled with three million dollars and a dead body in his recently purchased fixer-upper home.
DesignPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make a Death Metal Logo

In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how to make a death metal logo. We'll go into other metal band logos and use this to show you how to create your own custom metal logo. Every few months, I take the time to draw a new logotype for myself. It's an easy way to show clients the kind of work I can do and the variety of styles I can tackle. For the longest time, I've wanted to draw a death metal logo. If you've ever come across one, you can easily see the amount of skill and detail involved. They're truly on another level and live in their own unique world. Well, today I'm going to kill two birds with one stone and draw myself my very own death metal logotype.
Moviesudiscovermusic.com

Pictures In The Dark: The Best Mike Oldfield Soundtrack Appearances

To the man on the street, Mike Oldfield, born on May 15, 1953, will forever remain synonymous with The Exorcist, William Friedkin’s groundbreaking 1973 film that, decades after its release, remains a chilling watch – with no small thanks to its iconic use of “Tubular Bells,” leading many to assume that the film boasted an entire Mike Oldfield soundtrack. That wasn’t the case, but a decade after that film terrorized cinema-goers, the first bona fide Mike Oldfield soundtrack emerged when he scored The Killing Fields, the 1984 dramatization of two journalists’ experiences in the Cambodian civil war. His moving soundtrack was the perfect accompaniment to director Roland Joffé’s award-winning film and cemented Oldfield’s reputation as a far-reaching composer whose music pushed the boundaries of technology while providing an undeniable emotional impact.
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

Sony Pictures has released this official trailer for VENOM sequel, VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE. We missed you… so much. Sink your teeth into the new #Venom​: Let There Be Carnage trailer. Only in theaters September 24. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one...
TV ShowsGamespot

The Green Knight Trailer Delivers Stylish And Weird Dark Fantasy

The new trailer for The Green Knight is here. The dark fantasy movie stars Dev Patel, and it hits theaters on July 30. The trailer sets up the basic story, which is based on the 14th century legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Patel plays Sir Gawain, one of the knights of the Round Table. Gawain enters into a pact with the Green Knight, a huge and terrifying creature who challenges the headstrong young warrior to a fight in one year's time. Gawain embarks on a quest to confront the Green Knight, involving various encounters with sinister men and strange creatures. While there's a lot of fantasy movies and TV shows happening right now, none look quite as weird and scary as this one--check the trailer out below:
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Xerxes The Dark – Soundtrack To The Blind Owl (2021; Bandcamp)

Xerxes the Dark (Morego Dimmer) is back with an unusual release – unusual both in general and for him. Xerxes is known for dark ambient and drone offerings tinged with industrial rhythms. Here, Soundtrack To The Blind Owl consists of some of that but is dominated by multitracked, distorted guitar soundscapes.
Video GamesGematsu

Wing of Darkness launch trailer

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment and developer Production Exabilities have released the launch trailer for high-speed 3D shooter Wing of Darkness. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Story. Wars between nations are no longer conflicts between people; rather, they have become struggles for survival as humanity...