Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack - Official Trailer

To the man on the street, Mike Oldfield, born on May 15, 1953, will forever remain synonymous with The Exorcist, William Friedkin’s groundbreaking 1973 film that, decades after its release, remains a chilling watch – with no small thanks to its iconic use of “Tubular Bells,” leading many to assume that the film boasted an entire Mike Oldfield soundtrack. That wasn’t the case, but a decade after that film terrorized cinema-goers, the first bona fide Mike Oldfield soundtrack emerged when he scored The Killing Fields, the 1984 dramatization of two journalists’ experiences in the Cambodian civil war. His moving soundtrack was the perfect accompaniment to director Roland Joffé’s award-winning film and cemented Oldfield’s reputation as a far-reaching composer whose music pushed the boundaries of technology while providing an undeniable emotional impact.