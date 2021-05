Sunday's 9th race from Santa Anita Park is a $50,000 maiden claiming event for fillies and mares dashing six furlongs on the turf course (Post Time 8:26 p.m. ET). #13 HYLAND HAVEN (7-2) is dangerous on the cutback for Phil D’Amato, and I have been waiting for this one to show up in a sprint. She rallied for the place in a special weight turf sprint Jan. 2 and was flat in her next three turf routes. She dropped in for a tag and was an okay 3rd April 23, and she reconnects with Flavien Prat and might finish full of run.