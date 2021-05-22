newsbreak-logo
Milton, PA

Weekender... A celebration at Jellystone

By Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON — Jellystone Park at Milton will celebrate the 2021 camping season — and its new ownership — with a big event being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invite campers out to our renovated park and see all the hard work completed by our team, including road repairs, upgrades to the water and electric, installation of all new amenities including an additional waterslide, jumping pad, human foosball, playground, movie theatre and gem mining,” Ricky Jenkins, president of The Jenkins Organization of Houston, Texas, said, in a press release.

