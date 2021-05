With Klay Thompson expected to get back to action during the 2021-22 season, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s role and future with the Golden State Warriors is now in question. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said so as much in his recent press conference, highlighting that Oubre will definitely come off the bench if he decides to sign again with the team. However, Kerr noted that whether Oubre wants to play in the second unit or not is up to him, especially since he’s a free agent and is expected to weigh his options.