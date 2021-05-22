newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Nuclear Tests and the Formation of Icosahedrite

By Takara
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadioactive fires forged by the atomic blasts in 1940s New Mexico created a crystal found in meteorites. But, to be a little less florid and more sciencey, scientists have found an extremely unusual form of a crystal called icosahedrite, which had previously only been found in a weird meteorite or created in the lab. The difference here is that this specimen was found in a mineral made when the intense heat and pressure from the very first atomic bomb detonation — the Trinity test — fused the sand underneath it into glass. And not just the sand, but the metal from the tower it was mounted on and the copper from transmission wires connecting instruments to the test.

blog.adafruit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#Icosahedrite#Glass#Atomic#Lab Tests#Syfy#Trinity#Scientists#Radioactive Fires#Copper Oxide#Meteorites#Transmission Wires#Nm#Instruments#Heat#Rare#Alamogordo#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
World War II
Related
IndustryAPS physics

Thermal fluctuations in nuclear pasta

Despite their astrophysical relevance, nuclear pasta phases are relatively unstudied at high temperatures. We present molecular dynamics simulations of symmetric nuclear matter with several topologies of “lasagna” at a range of temperatures to study the pasta-uniform transition. Using the Minkowski functionals, we quantify trends in the occupied volume, surface area, mean breadth, and Euler characteristic. The amplitude of surface displacements of the pasta increase with temperature which produce short-lived topological defects such as holes and filaments near melting, resulting in power laws for increasing surface curvature with temperature. We calculate the static structure factor and report the shear viscosity and thermal conductivity of pasta, finding that the shear viscosity is minimized at the melting temperature. These results may have implications for the thermoelastic properties of nuclear pasta and finite-temperature corrections to the equation of state at pasta densities.
ScienceAPS Physics

Nuclear Spins Detect Subtle Rotations

A small device performs rotational measurements using nuclear spins in a diamond wafer, paving the way for microchip-size gyroscopes. Future technologies for unmanned and autonomous vehicles need precise gyroscopes for reliable flight and navigation, but these devices are typically too large to be suitable for lightweight microscopic electronics. Now researchers have demonstrated a tiny gyroscope that exploits the behavior of atomic nuclei in diamond [1]. Compared with previous diamond-based sensors, the device can measure slower rotational speeds—in a range (tens of degrees per second) that is relevant for aviation applications. The researchers expect that further development could lead to a new generation of commercially viable and ultrasensitive microchip gyroscopes.
Sciencearxiv.org

H2 formation on interstellar grains and the fate of reaction energy

Stefano Pantaleone, Joan Enrique-Romero, Cecilia Ceccarelli, Stefano Ferrero, Nadia Balucani, Albert Rimola, Piero Ugliengo. Molecular hydrogen is the most abundant molecular species in the Universe. While no doubts exist that it is mainly formed on the interstellar dust grain surfaces, many details of this process remain poorly known. In this work, we focus on the fate of the energy released by the H$_2$ formation on the dust icy mantles, how it is partitioned between the substrate and the newly formed H$_2$, a process that has a profound impact on the interstellar medium. We carried out state-of-art \textit{ab-initio} molecular dynamics simulations of H$_2$ formation on periodic crystalline and amorphous ice surface models. Our calculations show that up to two thirds of the energy liberated in the reaction ($\sim$300 kJ/mol $\sim$3.1 eV) is absorbed by the ice in less than 1 ps. The remaining energy ($\sim$140 kJ/mol $\sim$1.5 eV) is kept by the newly born H$_2$. Since it is ten times larger than the H$_2$ binding energy on the ice, the new H$_2$ molecule will eventually be released into the gas-phase. The ice water molecules within $\sim$4 Å~from the reaction site acquire enough energy, between 3 and 14 kJ/mol (360--1560 K), to potentially liberate other frozen H$_2$ and, perhaps, frozen CO molecules. If confirmed, the latter process would solve the long standing conundrum of the presence of gaseous CO in molecular clouds. Finally, the vibrational state of the newly formed H$_2$ drops from highly excited states ($\nu = 6$) to low ($\nu \leq 2$) vibrational levels in a timescale of the order of ps.
ScienceAtlas Obscura

Radioactive Honey Preserves the Legacy of Nuclear Testing

This story was originally published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and appears here as part of our Climate Desk collaboration. In the 1950s, scientists discovered that uranium and plutonium could fuel previously unimaginable explosions. Soon after, the U.S. government developed and tested hundreds of nuclear weapons—first in the American West and later in the Pacific Islands. These nuclear tests caused blasts that released radioactive isotopes such as cesium 137 into the atmosphere. Later, in 1963, the United States signed the Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons Tests in the Atmosphere, in Outer Space, and Under Water, after which it stopped testing nuclear weapons. But the environmental story does not end here, as radioactive isotopes live on.
IndustryPosted by
WRAL News

Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

BOISE, Idaho — Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound (28,100-kilogram) stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. The Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory is being refurbished and improved with new components and...
Earth SciencePhys.org

Scientists publish unique data set on the northern Chilean subduction zone

Northern Chile is an ideal natural laboratory to study the origin of earthquakes. Here, the Pacific Nazca plate slides underneath the South American continental plate with a speed of about 65 millimeters per year. This process, known as subduction, creates strain between the two plates and scientists thus expected a mega-earthquake here sooner or later, like the last one in 1877. But although northern Chile is one of the focal points of global earthquake research, until now there was no comprehensive data set on the structure of the marine subsurface—until nature itself stepped in to help.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Pu particles from nuclear testing more complex than previously thought

More than 100 kg of highly toxic uranium (U) and plutonium (Pu) was dispersed in the form of tiny 'hot' radioactive particles after the British detonated nine atomic bombs in remote areas of South Australia, including Maralinga. Scientists say that these radioactive particles persist in soils to this day, more...
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Scientists Find New Kind Of Crystal In Debris From Trinity Nuclear Test

The dawn of the nuclear age spawned a new kind of matter, and scientists just discovered a piece of it. When the world’s first nuclear weapon exploded on July 16, 1945 in the desert outside Alamogordo, New Mexico, it vaporized the test tower that had held the bomb, blasted a 80-meter wide crater in the desert floor, and fused the sand into a layer of glass 2cm thick for 300 meters in every direction. The world had never seen so much destructive power.
ScienceGizmodo

Researchers Find ‘Forbidden’ Quasicrystal in Wake of Nuclear Bomb Test

It’s reasonable to think of nuclear bombs in terms of their destructive capabilities; splitting the atom means obliteration for anything in the blast radius. But, as a team of geologists and physicists recently figured out, it also means creation: specifically, the transfiguration of ordinary crystalline structures into previously unimaginable geometries.
CancerEurekAlert

The importance of DNA compaction in tissue formation

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) Scientists led by Dr. Salvador Aznar-Benitah, head of the Stem Cells and Cancer laboratory at IRB Barcelona, have described the alterations that occur during mammary gland formation when heterochromatin (the part of DNA that does not actively produce proteins) is poorly regulated. The results, which have been published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, indicate that incorrect DNA packaging makes retrotransposons (a type of transposable element originated in ancestral fragments of viruses integrated into the cell genome) more accessible.
ScienceNature.com

The nature of Pu-bearing particles from the Maralinga nuclear testing site, Australia

The high-energy release of plutonium (Pu) and uranium (U) during the Maralinga nuclear trials (1955–1963) in Australia, designed to simulate high temperature, non-critical nuclear accidents, resulted in wide dispersion µm-sized, radioactive, Pu–U-bearing ‘hot’ particles that persist in soils. By combining non-destructive, multi-technique synchrotron-based micro-characterization with the first nano-scale imagining of the composition and textures of six Maralinga particles, we find that all particles display intricate physical and chemical make-ups consistent with formation via condensation and cooling of polymetallic melts (immiscible Fe–Al–Pu–U; and Pb ± Pu–U) within the detonation plumes. Plutonium and U are present predominantly in micro- to nano-particulate forms, and most hot particles contain low valence Pu–U–C compounds; these chemically reactive phases are protected by their inclusion in metallic alloys. Plutonium reworking was observed within an oxidised rim in a Pb-rich particle; however overall Pu remained immobile in the studied particles, while small-scale oxidation and mobility of U is widespread. It is notoriously difficult to predict the long-term environmental behaviour of hot particles. Nano-scale characterization of the hot particles suggests that long-term, slow release of Pu from the hot particles may take place via a range of chemical and physical processes, likely contributing to on-going Pu uptake by wildlife at Maralinga.
AstronomyPhys.org

Solar wind from the center of the Earth

High-precision noble gas analyses indicate that solar wind particles from our primordial Sun were encased in the Earth's core over 4.5 billion years ago. Researchers from the Institute of Earth Sciences at Heidelberg University have concluded that the particles made their way into the overlying rock mantle over millions of years. The scientists found solar noble gases in an iron meteorite they studied. Because of their chemical composition, such meteorites are often used as natural models for the Earth's metallic core.
Sciencewatchers.news

Electromagnetic anomalies occurring before large earthquakes

A new study published in Earth, Planets and Space sheds new light on the electromagnetic anomalies occurring before large earthquakes. The research supports the hypothesis that fault rupture progresses just before an earthquake, and the invading gas is charged and forms a large current, causing various electromagnetic anomalies. It has...
MilitaryPosted by
ScienceAlert

An 'Impossible' Quasicrystal Was Forged in The World's First Nuclear Bomb Test

At 5:29 am on the morning of 16 July 1945, in the state of New Mexico, a dreadful slice of history was made. The dawn calm was torn asunder as the United States Army detonated a plutonium implosion device known as the Gadget - the world's very first test of a nuclear bomb, known as the Trinity test. This moment would change warfare forever. The energy release, equivalent to 21 kilotons of TNT, vaporized the 30-metre test tower (98 ft) and miles of copper wires connecting it to recording equipment. The resulting fireball fused the tower and copper with the asphalt and...
ScienceHPCwire

Supercomputer Research Investigates Fusion Instabilities

Inertial confinement fusion (ICF) experiments is a speculative method of fusion energy generation that would compress a fuel pellet to generate fusion energy just before its explosion. This method of power generation, of course, involves a vast array of forces at work – and now, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are using supercomputing to better understand those forces.
Idaho Statepowermag.com

Hydrogen from Nuclear Power Test Set at Idaho Lab

A California company that introduced a new electrolyzer technology last year has announced an agreement with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to test how nuclear energy can create clean hydrogen using the product. solid oxide, high-temperature electrolyzer to produce carbon-free hydrogen through electrolysis, powered by nuclear generation. Bloom on Tuesday said...
Energy IndustryIFLScience

Nuclear Reactions Flare Up Deep Inside Chernobyl's Ruins

Deep in the ruinous pits of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 35 years after the worst nuclear accident in history, nuclear fission reactions have started to flare up again in an inaccessible basement room. Ukrainian scientists from the Institute for Safety Problems of Nuclear Power Plants (ISPNPP) recently detected an...