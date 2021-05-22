Lakers' LeBron James won't be suspended after violating NBA's health and safety protocols, per report
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James violated the NBA's health and safety protocols, but will not face suspension ahead of Sunday's series opener against the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. James attended a promotional event earlier in the week for Lobos 1707, a tequila brand that he backs, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. This event took place before the Lakers played against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The league and the Lakers were made aware of the situation, but James reportedly won't be suspended since the event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread.www.cbssports.com