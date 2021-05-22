newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James won't be suspended after violating NBA's health and safety protocols, per report

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James violated the NBA's health and safety protocols, but will not face suspension ahead of Sunday's series opener against the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. James attended a promotional event earlier in the week for Lobos 1707, a tequila brand that he backs, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. This event took place before the Lakers played against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The league and the Lakers were made aware of the situation, but James reportedly won't be suspended since the event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread.

www.cbssports.com
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Phoenix Suns#Espn#Lobos 1707#The Golden State Warriors#The Lakers#Protocols#Suspension#The League#Violations#Teammate Dennis Schroder#Absences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Health
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

LeBron James injury update: Lakers star to miss another game; set to return Saturday vs. Pacers, per report

LeBron James' stint on the sideline continued on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 101-99 in overtime. James will give his sore ankle another day to rest as the Lakers star took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to confirm that while he is 'getting close' to being healthy enough to play, he will not be in the lineup against the Houston Rockets when the two meet at Staples Center on Wednesday night. He is scheduled to return to action Saturday against the Indiana Pacers, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.
NBAParadise Post

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAOCRegister

LeBron James won’t play in Lakers’ regular-season home finale tonight

Amid the rumblings and reports that he’d make a return to the Lakers’ lineup during the last homestand of the regular season, LeBron James finally weighed in himself: He won’t play Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, on the night the Lakers are set to unveil their championship banner. It...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers' LeBron James won't return from his ankle injury against Houston

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won't make his return Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, league sources told Yahoo Sports. James later confirmed the news in a tweet and shared he would be in attendance at Staples Center for the Lakers' championship banner ceremony. His earliest return to the lineup is now slated for Saturday on the road against the Indiana Pacers.
NBANew Haven Register

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James argues for Steph Curry to win NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA MVP Award this year, but LeBron James is casting his vote for another player. Stephen Curry scored 46 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The victory secured the No. 8 seed, which means the Warriors will face the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament. As far as LeBron is concerned, he’ll be squaring off against the MVP.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Blasts Haters After Reaching NBA Scoring Milestone

LeBron James didn't have the 2020-21 season many expected him to have mostly because of an ankle injury he suffered in March. However, the four-time NBA champion still finished the year averaging 25 points per game, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points or more in 17 seasons. James posted the stat on Twitter and sent the message to his haters.
NBAtucson.com

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
NBAchatsports.com

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.