Lakers' LeBron James won't be suspended after violating NBA's health and safety protocols, per report

LeBron James' stint on the sideline continued on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 101-99 in overtime. James will give his sore ankle another day to rest as the Lakers star took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to confirm that while he is 'getting close' to being healthy enough to play, he will not be in the lineup against the Houston Rockets when the two meet at Staples Center on Wednesday night. He is scheduled to return to action Saturday against the Indiana Pacers, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.