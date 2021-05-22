17 true stories about switching to Linux

Compiling a Percona Monitoring and Management v2 Client in ARM Architecture, we will show what changes are needed to get the latest versions of PMM working on ARM architecture. In this case, we will do it using a Raspberry Pi 3, instead of the AWS EC2 ARM node. With these two blogs, we are covering a good deal of ground in respect to ways of deploying PMM in ARM. Let us know if you use any other device, though, and we’ll be happy to try if we can get ahold of one!