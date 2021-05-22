newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

17 true stories about switching to Linux

By Jen Wike Huger
opensource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 30 years since Linus Torvalds created Linux, way back in 1991, as a free alternative to Unix. In that time, it's grown from a niche project to a powerful, widely used operating system that sustains much of what's essential in modern computing—the cloud, the Internet of Things, supercomputers, the devices that kept students learning during a global pandemic, and much, much more. The Linux community is a passionate, dedicated, and effective advocate for the operating system in all its iterations, and that enthusiasm has translated into steadily increasing adoption.

opensource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linus Torvalds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unix#Windows Platforms#Cloud Computing#Opensource Com#Novell Netware#First Linux#Suse#Amigas#Red Hat Linux#Creative Commons#Gimp#Audacity#Wubi#Dell#Compaq Armada#Emea#Ibm#Sls Linux#Gentoo Linux#Firefox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersZDNet

Learn all about Linux, Ubuntu, and more for just $20

Linux is the leading operating system on mainframes servers and other big systems, but it also runs on all types of embedded systems, which makes it the perfect operating system to rule the Internet of Things. Most recently, it has led the open source communities to meet President Biden's cybersecurity challenge. So if you were hoping to break into a career that would grow into the future instead of becoming obsolete, The Mastering Linux Development Bundle would be a very good place to start.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to install Sqlite Browser on Linux

The Sqlite Browser is a GUI editor for SQLite databases. It is an excellent tool for any workstation that is used for heavy SQLite database manipulation, editing, etc. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up the Sqlite Browser on Linux. Ubuntu installation instructions. Ever since Ubuntu 18.04...
Computersopensource.com

Keep tabs on your Linux computer specs with this desktop application

Whether I'm using a laptop my employer assigned to me or a workstation I built from vendor parts, I seem to have an endless capacity to forget my computer's specifications. One of the great things about Linux is its /proc filesystem, a dynamically populated virtual expression of the system's hardware. It's convenient when you want to see the specifics of your CPU (cat /proc/cpuinfo), uptime (cat /proc/uptime), a list of mounted filesystems (ls -R /proc/fs/), and so on.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel AMX Support Continues Being Prepped For The Linux Kernel

Intel engineers have been publishing open-source/Linux enablement patches around Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) for nearly one year now. While Intel Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" with AMX support is expected around the end of this year, one of the key pieces yet to land is the Linux kernel support. Sent out on...
Computersitsfoss.com

Linux Jargon Buster: What are Daemons in Linux?

Daemons work hard so you don’t have to. Imagine that you are writing an article, Web page, or book, Your intent is to do just that – write. It’s rather nice not having to manually start printer and network services and then monitor them all day to make sure that they are working right.
Computersvmware.com

VMWare Workstation Player 12.5.9 Download

Does anyone have a current link to download version 12.5.9 of the player? I've come across some posts > 1 year old but the link in them no longer works. You can get the latest release of 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x here: https://my.vmware.com/en/web/vmware/downloads/info/slug/desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstatio... 0 Kudos. I have an old Virtual...
Computerspercona.com

Compiling a Percona Monitoring and Management v2 Client in ARM: Raspberry Pi 3 Reprise

Compiling a Percona Monitoring and Management v2 Client in ARM Architecture, we will show what changes are needed to get the latest versions of PMM working on ARM architecture. In this case, we will do it using a Raspberry Pi 3, instead of the AWS EC2 ARM node. With these two blogs, we are covering a good deal of ground in respect to ways of deploying PMM in ARM. Let us know if you use any other device, though, and we’ll be happy to try if we can get ahold of one!
ComputersGamingOnLinux

Lightweight Linux distribution for retro gaming Lakka 3.0 is out now

Lakka is a lightweight Linux distribution that transforms a small computer into a full blown retrogaming console, and it's the official RetroArch Linux distribution. Good for the Raspberry Pi and other small devices. If you've got a low-end device laying around, or a single-board like the RPi, then Lakka might...
Softwareopensource.com

Launch Flatpaks from your Linux terminal

The Flatpak application distribution model is helping developers target Linux in a new and easy way, and it's helping Linux users install more applications without worrying about what version of Linux they're running. It's an exciting technology, and on my Fedora Silverblue system, it's the default package installation method. All of my desktop applications on Silverblue and several of my favorites I use on Slackware are running as Flatpaks.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Set Up Wireless Interface on Ubuntu

(Other stories by Luke Reynolds) Setting up the wireless interface on Ubuntu Linux is likely one of the first things you'll need to do after installing the operating system and booting into it for the first time. As long as you have the proper hardware, Ubuntu can easily connect to Wi-Fi networks configured with various types of security like WEP, WPA, and WPA2.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Install OpenRazer on Linux

One of the things that’s most frustrating about building a new computer for Linux is peripherals, especially for gamers who are looking for lots of functionality out of their peripherals. If you have Razer peripherals, you may be in luck, because the OpenRazer project has a solution for you. Here we go over how to install OpenRazer on Linux.
Computersswxbt.com

How to install the latest Mate Desktop on Ubuntu and Fedora

MATE the desktop is a simple, intuitive and attractive sequel GNOME 2. Active development work can be continuously improved with the help of modern technology, while adhering to the traditional desktop experience. There are several Linux distributions that support MATE including a desk, of course Ubuntu, and there is its...
ComputersZDNet

Build 2021: Microsoft reveals enhancements to Power BI, Cosmos DB

Somehow, Microsoft Build, the software company, and cloud provider's annual developer conference is back. Now even the virtual nature of the event is an annual tradition -- though I hope one we can abandon next year. But one tradition not abandoned is using the occasion of Build to announce new developments on the data and analytics front. This year, while Microsoft has no groundbreaking news per se, it has an impressive roster of announcements around new features and new service tiers for its BI and database offerings in the cloud.
Computersvmware.com

vROPs 8.2 - disk space (demand) is unknown

We have vROPs 8.2 installed, out of the box config. After collecting the data for some time, "Capacity" tab on the Virtual Machine object does not display Disk Space demand:. Checking the default policy, it appears that Disk Space data collection for the Capacity Analytics is enabled, but it's not showing up in VM object metrics.
Computersdistrowatch.com

News and Open Source Releases

Get your Linux laptop at TUXEDO Computers today! Choose from a wide variety of Linux laptops with both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i processors. All coming pre-installed and ready-to-run with Ubuntu or openSUSE. Full 24 months of warranty included!. View our range including the StarLite and the StarBook. Available...
Computersmakeuseof.com

5 Tips to Supercharge Your VirtualBox Linux Machines

VirtualBox is a great way to install Linux distributions alongside other operating systems without having to reboot, but the system performance of a virtual machine is nothing compared to an installed operating system. Did you know there are ways to increase the performance of VirtualBox and make your virtual machines...
Computersphoronix.com

DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Is Performing Very Well Against Ubuntu Linux, FreeBSD 13.0

Earlier this month in our initial benchmarking of DragonFlyBSD 6.0 we found DragonFlyBSD 6.0 performing much better than DragonFlyBSD 5.8, but how does that put its performance up against FreeBSD 13.0 and Ubuntu Linux for reference? Here are such benchmarks in our latest benchmarking of DragonFlyBSD 6.0, FreeBSD 13.0 (with both GCC and Clang), and Ubuntu Linux.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows on Arm

In an attempt to get more developers to build software for Windows 10 on Arm, Qualcomm is debuting a Snapdragon Developer Kit. The company announced the small desktop PC today ahead of Microsoft's Build developer conference. The new system was built "in collaboration with Microsoft" and will run Windows 10....
ComputersShawano Leader

Using Linux to Revive Old Computers for Work at Home

Working with older hardware means many caveats and jumping through hoops to make it work as you intend it to. While it isn’t necessarily a bad thing for tinkerers, it can be quite daunting for those who aren’t inclined to more technological pursuits. But people don’t usually choose old hardware because they like retro tech — it is often the lack of resources that makes people choose older hardware.