The Pac-12 conference has a new commissioner and based on comments he made in his 1st remarks some out there think the Pac-12 will be looking to expand. I went through and read his comments and I didn't see much aside from the fact that he is obviously interested in bringing Las Vegas in to the mix for major events and of course the Pac would love to do that... but would they really invite UNLV? I guess the 1st question is do they have to? I mean the allure of Vegas is allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders.. but I believe UNLV may be contracted to play there... ever so, I wouldn't think that would stop the PAC from having a bowl game there.