Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emmons; McIntosh SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH AND SOUTHEASTERN EMMONS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 256 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Linton to 7 miles northeast of Strasburg to near Hague. Movement was northeast at 65 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Linton and Hague. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov